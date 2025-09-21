LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > "It's still one of the scariest things": Patton Oswalt recalls watching 'Nosferatu' at age of 5

"It's still one of the scariest things": Patton Oswalt recalls watching 'Nosferatu' at age of 5

"It's still one of the scariest things": Patton Oswalt recalls watching 'Nosferatu' at age of 5

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 21, 2025 10:25:05 IST

Washington DC [US], September 21 (ANI): Comedian and actor Patton Oswalt recalled watching the 1922 silent German horror movie ‘Nosferatu’ at the age of 5, reported People.

He talked about it in the new documentary ‘Chain Reactions’ and shared that he was attending a “Halloween activity day for kids” in Tustin, Calif., when the adults decided to put on the vampire flick amid the other festive activities.

“The adults meant well,” he recalled. “They’re thinking, ‘Oh, let’s make pumpkin cookies and let’s do cut-out black cats. And we’ll show the kids an old silent movie, Nosferatu. That’ll be safe for the kids.”

However, it turned out to be a major scare for him. “It’s still one of the scariest things I’ve ever experienced,” Oswalt said, as quoted by People.

“It was just this square of light on a wall in a library activity room, and we were just pulled out of early ’70s Tustin Meadows and into this nightmare logic German vampire world,” he recalled.

The movie contained “really disturbing imagery” and “has its own creepy sense of time, gravity and logic,” Oswalt said, adding, “It really, really messes you up,” as reported by People.

‘Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror’ is a 1922 silent German Expressionist vampire film directed by F. W. Murnau from a screenplay by Henrik Galeen. It stars Max Schreck as Count Orlok, a vampire who preys on the wife (Greta Schroder) of his estate agent (Gustav von Wangenheim) and brings the plague to their town.

A remake was released in 2024, written and directed by Robert Eggers. The movie had an all-star cast, including Lily-Rose Depp, Bill Skarsgard, Willem Dafoe, Emma Corrin and Nicholas Hoult, as per the outlet.

‘Chain Reactions’, directed by Alexandre O. Philippe, dives into the lasting impact of Tobe Hooper’s The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. It includes interviews with Oswalt, Takashi Miike, Alexandra Heller-Nicholas, Stephen King and Karyn Kusama, as well as never-before-seen footage.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is a 1974 American independent horror film produced, co-composed, and directed by Tobe Hooper, who co-wrote it with Kim Henkel. The film stars Marilyn Burns, Paul A. Partain, Edwin Neal, Jim Siedow, and Gunnar Hansen.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre stars Gunnar Hansen as cannibalistic killer Leatherface, who attacks a group of friends in rural Texas, according to People. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

QUICK LINKS