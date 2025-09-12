LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > Julia Roberts 'After The Hunt' to kick off San Diego International Film Festival in October

Julia Roberts 'After The Hunt' to kick off San Diego International Film Festival in October

Julia Roberts 'After The Hunt' to kick off San Diego International Film Festival in October

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 12, 2025 14:47:07 IST

San Diego [US], September 12 (ANI): The San Diego International Film Festival kicks off October 15 with Luka Guadagnino’s ‘After the Hunt,’ starring Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri and Andrew Garfield, reported Variety.

The festival, which runs through October 19, will feature films from 29 countries and 24 world premieres selected from a record-breaking 3,500 submissions, according to Variety.

The festival, strategically positioned in mid-October as awards season revs up, includes, in the Gala and Narrative Competition, Chloe Zhao’s “Hamnet,” starring Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal, Hikari’s ‘Rental Family,’ with Brendan Fraser, Cole Webley’s ‘Omaha,’ starring John Magaro, Marie-Elsa Sgualdo’s ‘Silent Rebellion,’ Max Walker-Silverman’s ‘Rebuilding,’ with Josh O’Connor, Matthew Shear’s ‘Fantasy Life’, starring Amanda Peet and Alessandro Nivola, Elena Oxman’s “Outerland,” with Asia Kate Dillon, Dean Imperial’s “Caper,” starring Dean Imperial, Kevin Kane and Sam Gilroy (SXSW) and Amy Landecker’s “For Worse,” with Landecker and Bradley Whitford, rpeorted Variety.

The SDIFF’s Foreign Film track recognises the best in international film, and this year, the fest has partnered with the House of Pacific Relations, a landmark of cottages housing celebrating 35 cultures in San Diego’s Balboa Park that is celebrating its 90th birthday this year, reported Variety.

The festival’s robust lineup includes documentaries, shorts and animation.

Other standouts in the Gala and Narrative Competition are ‘100 Liters of Gold,’ from Teemu Nikki, ‘Case 137,’ from Dominik Moll, ‘Hello Mother,’ by Byambasuren Ganbat, ‘Lost in Territories,’ from Nadav Shlomo Giladi, ‘Magic Hour,’ by Jacqueline Christy, ‘Obraz,’ from Nikola Vukcevic, ‘Sunphlowers’ from Dave Byrne and ‘The Party’s Over,’ from Antony Cordier.

Documentary screenings include ‘A Quiet Love,’ from Garry Keane, ‘Lights, Camera, Friendship on the Spectrum — Amelia Island,’ by Joey Travolta and ‘Ugo: An Artist at War,’ from Steve Nemsick.

According to Variety, the San Diego Scene sidebar will unspool ‘Code Red,’ from Jessica McGaugh, ‘Coulrophobia,’ from Christopher White, ‘Crane,’ by Aiden Keltner, ‘Disconnected,’ from Will Jones, ‘One Handed Fighter,’ from Matthew Meredith, ‘The Last Ones Out,’ by Joshua Timpany, ‘The Truth About Susie,’ from Ty Mabrey and ‘Tides of Tradition: A Brief History of San Diego Commercial Fishing,’ from Lindsay Bauman. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: After the Huntentertainmentrental-familysan-diego-film-festival

RELATED News

'Big Little Lies' officially in the works, Mr and Mrs Smith co-creator Francesca Sloane set to write
Academy Museum to unveil Steven Spielberg retrospective in 2028
"Couldn't get Botox for a year": Amanda Seyfried's "sacrifice" for 'The Testament of Ann Lee'
"I had some residual sadness": Daniel Day-Lewis breaks silence on ending retirement
'Wednesday' officially confirmed for Uncle Fester spin-off, details inside

LATEST NEWS

RESULT OUT | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 12 September 2025 LIVE: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
Supreme Court Flags ‘Elite Delhi’ Remark, Demands Nationwide Policy On Crackers And Pollution
CHECK OUT! When Do Govt & Bank Doorstep Camps For Digital Life Certificate 2025 Start? Step-by-Step Guide For Pensioners
Bring Out Your Child’s Full Potential: Smart Time Table Hacks Every Parent Should Know
763 BRTF sets up play and learning room for children of labourers in Arunachal's Tawang
Bomb In Bombay High Court? Receives Bomb Threat, Premises Evacuated
This Country Is Buying Gold In Huge Quantity, Not US, Russia, India, Reason Is…
Taiwan denounces China's Shoal reserve plan, vows to defend South China Sea sovereignty
Benjamin Netanyahu Okays E1 Settlement Expansion in West Bank: Is the Two-State Solution Dead?
Long delayed Anthony Mackie starrer 'Desert Warrior' to be screened at Zurich Film Festival 2025
Julia Roberts 'After The Hunt' to kick off San Diego International Film Festival in October

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Julia Roberts 'After The Hunt' to kick off San Diego International Film Festival in October

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Julia Roberts 'After The Hunt' to kick off San Diego International Film Festival in October
Julia Roberts 'After The Hunt' to kick off San Diego International Film Festival in October
Julia Roberts 'After The Hunt' to kick off San Diego International Film Festival in October
Julia Roberts 'After The Hunt' to kick off San Diego International Film Festival in October

QUICK LINKS