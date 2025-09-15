Priyanka Chopra hails 15-year-old Owen Cooper for his Emmy win
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > Priyanka Chopra hails 15-year-old Owen Cooper for his Emmy win

Priyanka Chopra hails 15-year-old Owen Cooper for his Emmy win

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 15, 2025 08:59:04 IST

Priyanka Chopra hails 15-year-old Owen Cooper for his Emmy win

Los Angeles [US], September 15 (ANI): Actor Priyanka Chopra expressed heartfelt joy over 15-year-old Owen Cooper’s Emmy win.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a video of Owen receiving the Emmy Award for his intriguing performance in ‘Adolescence’.

She captioned the post with emojis reflecting her immense joy and emotional pride over Cooper’s historic victory.

Priyanka Chopra hails 15-year-old Owen Cooper for his Emmy win

The teenager, who stars in the Netflix drama ‘Adolescence’, won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie.

The audience gave Cooper a huge round of applause as he took the stage to thank the cast, crew and his parents.

“Honestly, when I started these drama classes a couple of years ago, I didn’t expect to be in the United States, never mind here, but I think tonight proves that if you listen, focus, and step out of your comfort zone, you can achieve anything in life. I was nothing three years ago, and I’m here now. Who cares if you get embarrassed? Anything is possible,” Cooper said.

With his win, Cooper broke Michael A. Goorjian’s record, who was 23 when he became the youngest winner in the category in 1994.

According to Deadline, the actor has also surpassed Scott Jacoby’s record as the youngest male actor to ever win an Emmy in any acting category. Jacoby was 16 when he won in 1973 for ‘The Certain Summer’. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: emmy-winemmysOwen Cooper

RELATED News

Jean Smart bags Emmy for Best Lead Actress in comedy series
'Hamnet' wins Toronto Film Festival Audience award
Benicio del Toro recalls his working experience with Leonardo DiCaprio after "admiring" him for "decades"
Kate Hudson recalls getting opportunity to play Penny Lane in 'Almost Famous'
Singer Akon's wife files for divorce days before 29th wedding anniversary

LATEST NEWS

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher, Dalal Street Extends The Rally As Momentum Builds
‘FREE Palestine’ Roar In Emmy Award 2025, Javier Bardem Officially Announces Support For Gaza, Watch
Google’s Nano Banana AI Trend Takes Over The Internet: Check Hidden Tricks, Fun Prompts, And How It Works
"This achievement is symbol of our players' hard work": Uttarakhand CM Dhami congratulates Women's Hockey team on Asia cup silver medal
Saudi Arabia: Prince Khalid bin Saud Al-Faisal attends launch event, witnesses partnership connecting health and financial empowerment
Emmys 2025: 'Adolescence' star Stephen Graham wins best lead actor in a limited series, closes speech with "Namaste!"
Did Hannah Einbinder Said ‘F**K’ To Donald Trump? Supporting Gaza To Slamming Trump Hannah Einbinder Shares Her Heart Out, Watch
Priyanka Chopra hails 15-year-old Owen Cooper for his Emmy win
Is Naxalism Taking Its Last Breaths? Naxal With Rs 1 Crore Bounty Killed In Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh, Declining Trend Continues
New investors additions in Indian stock market decline by 18% MoM in August due to tariff shocks: NSE Report
Priyanka Chopra hails 15-year-old Owen Cooper for his Emmy win

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Priyanka Chopra hails 15-year-old Owen Cooper for his Emmy win

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Priyanka Chopra hails 15-year-old Owen Cooper for his Emmy win
Priyanka Chopra hails 15-year-old Owen Cooper for his Emmy win
Priyanka Chopra hails 15-year-old Owen Cooper for his Emmy win
Priyanka Chopra hails 15-year-old Owen Cooper for his Emmy win

QUICK LINKS