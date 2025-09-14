Singer Akon's wife files for divorce days before 29th wedding anniversary
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 14, 2025 11:49:06 IST

Washington DC [US], September 14 (ANI): Singer Akon’s wife, Tomeka Thiam, has filed for divorce from the musician, just four days before what would have been their 29th wedding anniversary.

According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, Thiam filed the papers on Thursday, September 11, citing irreconcilable differences. She listed their date of separation as “TBD”. The filing also mentioned that the couple shares one child together, 17-year-old daughter Journey.

As per the publication, Thiam has requested joint legal custody of Journey but has asked for physical custody of their daughter, with Akon being granted visitation rights. She also requested spousal support and asked that the court not grant the “Smack That” singer any spousal support.

Akon has previously spoken about his belief in polygamy. According to PEOPLE, in a 2022 interview, he revealed that he has nine children and said he considers polygamy to be part of his “African culture”.

“[Polygamy is] part of our culture. Absolutely,” Akon said, as per PEOPLE.

“For me, it looks normal because it’s part of our culture. We didn’t go outside of our African culture when we got to the Western world. See, the flaw that the Western world made is they created all these rules without taking nature into account.”

“My job ain’t to be doing all that extra stuff, and these holidays and recitals. While I’m taking care of my responsibility to make sure the family has a roof over their heads and food, if I have the time to do that and show love, yes, I will do that,” he said. “Communication allows me to be there every day. That’s what my FaceTime phone is for,” Akon added. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: akondivorceentertainment newshollywoodtomeka-thiam

