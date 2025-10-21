LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Elections 24 carat gold rate kolkata delhi air pollution Eric Schmidt operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan Bihar Elections 24 carat gold rate kolkata delhi air pollution Eric Schmidt operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan Bihar Elections 24 carat gold rate kolkata delhi air pollution Eric Schmidt operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan Bihar Elections 24 carat gold rate kolkata delhi air pollution Eric Schmidt operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Elections 24 carat gold rate kolkata delhi air pollution Eric Schmidt operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan Bihar Elections 24 carat gold rate kolkata delhi air pollution Eric Schmidt operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan Bihar Elections 24 carat gold rate kolkata delhi air pollution Eric Schmidt operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan Bihar Elections 24 carat gold rate kolkata delhi air pollution Eric Schmidt operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Delhi Air Pollution: AQI Soars, Toxic Smog Chokes Capital On Diwali, Are ‘Green Crackers’ Really Making Any Difference?

Delhi Air Pollution: AQI Soars, Toxic Smog Chokes Capital On Diwali, Are ‘Green Crackers’ Really Making Any Difference?

Diwali Air Pollution Delhi: Festive celebrations sent pollution levels soaring. Residents across the capital reported AQI readings above 1,000, with some areas crossing the 1,700 mark. Despite official claims of “very poor” air quality, Delhiites woke up to a suffocating haze and renewed questions over the effectiveness of “green crackers.”

Delhi Air Pollution Diwali 2025 AQI crosses 1,000; citizens question the impact of Supreme Court-approved green crackers. Photo: ANI.
Delhi Air Pollution Diwali 2025 AQI crosses 1,000; citizens question the impact of Supreme Court-approved green crackers. Photo: ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: October 21, 2025 14:44:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Delhi Air Pollution: AQI Soars, Toxic Smog Chokes Capital On Diwali, Are ‘Green Crackers’ Really Making Any Difference?

Diwali Air Pollution Delhi:  As India celebrated Diwali, the national capital woke up to another familiar crisis – a toxic haze blanketing its skyline. Pollution levels in Delhi soared to alarming levels, with several people reporting Air Quality Index (AQI) figures nearing or even exceeding 1,000, far beyond the “severe” category.

Delhi Citizens Report ‘Hazardous’ Air Quality on Diwali

Throughout Monday night and early Tuesday, Delhi residents flooded social media with screenshots and photos showing extreme pollution readings.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj posted late-night AQI readings from various Delhi localities. According to the screenshots he shared, the Defence Colony area recorded an AQI of 1,074 at 10:30 pm, while Naraina Village reached an astonishing 1,768 at 11:14 pm on Monday.

You Might Be Interested In

Despite these alarming figures, official data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed Delhi’s overall AQI at 350 at 8 am on Tuesday, still classified as “very poor.”

Also Read: AQI Update A Day After Diwali: Delhi Wakes Up Under Toxic Smog, AQI Levels Up

CAQM Enforces Stage 2 of Anti-Pollution Measures

In response to deteriorating air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had already invoked Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the National Capital Region on Sunday.

An official CAQM order stated, “Actions under Stage I and II of the extant GRAP shall be implemented, monitored, and reviewed in earnest by all concerned agencies in the entire NCR to ensure that AQI levels do not slip further. All implementing agencies shall maintain a strict vigil and intensify measures to the extent specified in the GRAP schedule. Citizens may be requested to strictly adhere to the citizen charter under GRAP Stage-I & II.”

Supreme Court’s Conditional Nod for Green Crackers on Diwali 2025

Just days before Diwali, the Supreme Court lifted the four-year ban on firecrackers in Delhi-NCR, allowing the sale and use of certified green crackers between October 18 and 21. The decision was seen as an attempt to strike a balance between protecting public health and supporting the fireworks industry.

The court’s order specified that each firecracker must carry a QR code verifying certification, and bursting would only be allowed between 6:00 am to 7:00 am and 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

Did ‘Green Crackers’ Fail Delhi?

The Supreme Court had first imposed a ban on firecrackers in Delhi-NCR in 2014-15, in response to rising pollution levels. Yet, year after year, the city has continued to record “very poor” to “severe” AQI levels during the festive season.

This year’s reintroduction of green crackers,  touted as producing 30% less pollution, appears to have made little difference. Environmentalists have long questioned their efficacy, arguing that the distinction between regular and “green” fireworks is marginal when the baseline pollution is already extreme.

Environmental activists have sharply criticized the idea that green crackers were a viable solution.

Also Read: Diwali Evening Brings Sudden Spike In Delhi Pollution, 24 Zones Turn Red

First published on: Oct 21, 2025 2:23 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: delhi air pollutionDiwali 2025GRAP 2home-hero-pos-2india news

RELATED News

Kuch Alfaaz by Nitinn R Miranni Sparks an Unforgettable Night

‘Nice To Meet You’ Wins Two Prestigious GIWA (Great Indian Wedding Awards) at Asia’s Biggest Wedding Convention, ICWF

Surat’s Record-Breaking Fashion Show Stuns the World

COS Opens First Indian Store In Capital, New Delhi

International Solar Alliance to host the Eighth Session of the ISA Assembly from 27-30 October in India

LATEST NEWS

Exclusive-Japan warns Vietnam of job losses as Hanoi motorbike ban hits Honda

Watch Video: Prashant Kishor Gets Miffed During Interview, Refuses To Reveal Educational Details, Here’s What Happened Next

IND vs AUS ODIs: Virat Kohli’s ODI Record In Adelaide Oval

Do your lungs a favour and take a deep breath

Gold, Silver Prices Today, October 21: Check City-wise Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Other Cities on Govardhan Puja 2025

UPDATE 2-Japan's next finance minister could unsettle yen bears

Who Was K Aravind? Ola Techie’s Suicide Case Gets Murkier As Bhavish Aggarwal Booked

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Keep It Steady On Muhurat Trading 2025 Day- Here Are The Highlights

Thamma Teaser: Aneet Padda Replaces Kiara Advani As Shakti Shalini, Fans Recall ‘Saiyaara’ Magic

RG Kar Case: Body Of Convict Sanjay Roy’s Niece Found From Cupboard In Kolkata Home

Delhi Air Pollution: AQI Soars, Toxic Smog Chokes Capital On Diwali, Are ‘Green Crackers’ Really Making Any Difference?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi Air Pollution: AQI Soars, Toxic Smog Chokes Capital On Diwali, Are ‘Green Crackers’ Really Making Any Difference?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi Air Pollution: AQI Soars, Toxic Smog Chokes Capital On Diwali, Are ‘Green Crackers’ Really Making Any Difference?
Delhi Air Pollution: AQI Soars, Toxic Smog Chokes Capital On Diwali, Are ‘Green Crackers’ Really Making Any Difference?
Delhi Air Pollution: AQI Soars, Toxic Smog Chokes Capital On Diwali, Are ‘Green Crackers’ Really Making Any Difference?
Delhi Air Pollution: AQI Soars, Toxic Smog Chokes Capital On Diwali, Are ‘Green Crackers’ Really Making Any Difference?
QUICK LINKS