LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh elections 7 arrested Bangladesh lynching gautami-kapoor bangaldesh asim munir kohli rohit Vijay Hazare Trophy Bill Clinton epstein files American soldiers killed bangladesh elections 7 arrested Bangladesh lynching gautami-kapoor bangaldesh asim munir kohli rohit Vijay Hazare Trophy Bill Clinton epstein files American soldiers killed bangladesh elections 7 arrested Bangladesh lynching gautami-kapoor bangaldesh asim munir kohli rohit Vijay Hazare Trophy Bill Clinton epstein files American soldiers killed bangladesh elections 7 arrested Bangladesh lynching gautami-kapoor bangaldesh asim munir kohli rohit Vijay Hazare Trophy Bill Clinton epstein files American soldiers killed
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh elections 7 arrested Bangladesh lynching gautami-kapoor bangaldesh asim munir kohli rohit Vijay Hazare Trophy Bill Clinton epstein files American soldiers killed bangladesh elections 7 arrested Bangladesh lynching gautami-kapoor bangaldesh asim munir kohli rohit Vijay Hazare Trophy Bill Clinton epstein files American soldiers killed bangladesh elections 7 arrested Bangladesh lynching gautami-kapoor bangaldesh asim munir kohli rohit Vijay Hazare Trophy Bill Clinton epstein files American soldiers killed bangladesh elections 7 arrested Bangladesh lynching gautami-kapoor bangaldesh asim munir kohli rohit Vijay Hazare Trophy Bill Clinton epstein files American soldiers killed
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Fire Breaks Out at BSNL Office on Chennai’s Anna Salai, Triggers Panic and Traffic Chaos

Fire Breaks Out at BSNL Office on Chennai’s Anna Salai, Triggers Panic and Traffic Chaos

A fire erupted at the BSNL office on Anna Salai on Saturday morning, causing panic along the bustling commercial corridor. No injuries or entrapments were reported, as the incident occurred on a holiday when the office was shut. The fire is believed to have spread through cable lines and reached the third, fourth, and sixth floors of the building. Authorities said the exact cause will be determined after a thorough investigation.

Fire Breaks Out at BSNL Office on Chennai’s Anna Salai.
Fire Breaks Out at BSNL Office on Chennai’s Anna Salai.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: December 20, 2025 13:16:40 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Fire Breaks Out at BSNL Office on Chennai’s Anna Salai, Triggers Panic and Traffic Chaos

A fire erupted at the BSNL office on Anna Salai on Saturday morning, causing panic along the bustling commercial corridor. No injuries or entrapments were reported, as the incident occurred on a holiday when the office was shut. 

You Might Be Interested In

Officials said the fire was detected around 9:30 am when a security guard noticed thick smoke rising from the building’s second floor. Fire and rescue teams rushed to the location and fought the blaze for more than an hour, deploying at least five fire tenders along with 10 Metro Water tankers to bring it under control.

What Triggered Fire?

 As per reports, the fire may have been caused by an electrical short circuit. Police said a battery stored in a room on the second floor is suspected to have exploded, potentially triggering the blaze. 

You Might Be Interested In

The fire is believed to have spread through cable lines and reached the third, fourth, and sixth floors of the building. Authorities said the exact cause will be determined after a thorough investigation. 



Fire Disrupted Traffic & BSNL Facilities

Police personnel were deployed to manage traffic and maintain public safety in the area. As thick smoke billowed from the building, commuters on Anna Salai slowed down, while several motorists stopped to film the incident, causing traffic snarls along the busy stretch. 

The fire also disrupted essential services operating from the BSNL facility, as servers housed at the office were affected. There was a temporary interruption of the online payment service, and backup servers of the 108 ambulance services located at the BSNL premises were also damaged. However, officials clarified that the main 108 ambulance control room at the DMS Complex in Teynampet remains fully operational.

First published on: Dec 20, 2025 1:16 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: anna salai fireBSNL office fireBSNL fire in chennaiBSNL officefire in chennai

RELATED News

“Raanjhiya”, A Soulful Ode to Love Starring Nishant Singh Malkani and Sugandha Sharma

A 31-year-old who lived on a chair… until his spine finally said, ‘Enough’

10 Companies Setting New Benchmarks for Business Growth and Innovation

Visual Communication Emerges as Eremedium’s Core Strength

Parvinder Singh Gahlaut Discusses Role of Climate Smart Agriculture and AI in Transforming Indian Agriculture

LATEST NEWS

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua: American Boxer Jake Paul Slammed As ‘Absolute Embarrassment And Fraud’ After Getting Knocked Out

Big Instagram Change, Restriction On Hashtag Usage Announced, Here Is What You Need To Know

Why Growing Anti-India Sentiment In Bangladesh Is Worrying India – Will Muhammad Yunus Delay Scheduled February Elections? Explained

Bangladesh Violence: 7 Taken Into Custody After Hindu Man Lynched

Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS: When Will the Rare Visitor Be Closest to Earth?

Fire Breaks Out at BSNL Office on Chennai’s Anna Salai, Triggers Panic and Traffic Chaos

‘Depressed, Sleepless Nights’: Gautami Kapoor Breaks Silence On Being Trolled After Gifting Sex Toy To Daughter Sia Kapoor

Sreenivasan Dies At 69: A Look At Actor’s Iconic Films Blending Sharp Social Commentary And Humour

Who Was Dipu Chandra Das? Hindu Man Lynched in Bangladesh Over Alleged Blasphemy

How Much Money Will Ishan Kishan-Led Jharkhand Team Get After SMAT Glory?

Fire Breaks Out at BSNL Office on Chennai’s Anna Salai, Triggers Panic and Traffic Chaos

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Fire Breaks Out at BSNL Office on Chennai’s Anna Salai, Triggers Panic and Traffic Chaos

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Fire Breaks Out at BSNL Office on Chennai’s Anna Salai, Triggers Panic and Traffic Chaos
Fire Breaks Out at BSNL Office on Chennai’s Anna Salai, Triggers Panic and Traffic Chaos
Fire Breaks Out at BSNL Office on Chennai’s Anna Salai, Triggers Panic and Traffic Chaos
Fire Breaks Out at BSNL Office on Chennai’s Anna Salai, Triggers Panic and Traffic Chaos

QUICK LINKS