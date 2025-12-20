Fire Breaks Out at BSNL Office on Chennai’s Anna Salai, Triggers Panic and Traffic Chaos

A fire erupted at the BSNL office on Anna Salai on Saturday morning, causing panic along the bustling commercial corridor. No injuries or entrapments were reported, as the incident occurred on a holiday when the office was shut.

Officials said the fire was detected around 9:30 am when a security guard noticed thick smoke rising from the building’s second floor. Fire and rescue teams rushed to the location and fought the blaze for more than an hour, deploying at least five fire tenders along with 10 Metro Water tankers to bring it under control.

What Triggered Fire?

As per reports, the fire may have been caused by an electrical short circuit. Police said a battery stored in a room on the second floor is suspected to have exploded, potentially triggering the blaze.

The fire is believed to have spread through cable lines and reached the third, fourth, and sixth floors of the building. Authorities said the exact cause will be determined after a thorough investigation.

VIDEO | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Fire breaks out in Anna Salai’s BSNL office. Further details awaited. #Fire #TamilNadu #ChennaiNews (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/A3Pkx1imwG — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 20, 2025







Fire Disrupted Traffic & BSNL Facilities

Police personnel were deployed to manage traffic and maintain public safety in the area. As thick smoke billowed from the building, commuters on Anna Salai slowed down, while several motorists stopped to film the incident, causing traffic snarls along the busy stretch.

The fire also disrupted essential services operating from the BSNL facility, as servers housed at the office were affected. There was a temporary interruption of the online payment service, and backup servers of the 108 ambulance services located at the BSNL premises were also damaged. However, officials clarified that the main 108 ambulance control room at the DMS Complex in Teynampet remains fully operational.