Home > India > 1.91 lakh schoolgirls in UP learn banking basics under Mission Shakti initiative

1.91 lakh schoolgirls in UP learn banking basics under Mission Shakti initiative

1.91 lakh schoolgirls in UP learn banking basics under Mission Shakti initiative

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 26, 2025 06:29:07 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 26 (ANI): In a historic push for financial literacy and women’s empowerment, 1.91 lakh schoolgirls across Uttar Pradesh visited bank branches under the fifth phase of Mission Shakti for the year 2025-26. The initiative, inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on September 20, aims to instil economic self-reliance and digital awareness among girls.

The initiative was more than just an educational visit. It served as a strong foundation for the future economic self-reliance of young girls, where students were introduced to the nuances of banking systems, financial services, and digital banking. The primary aim of the program was to familiarise them with savings, banking processes, and digital services. Students learned the process of opening a bank account, the use of passbooks, chequebooks, and ATM cards. They also practised filling out deposit and withdrawal slips and experienced digital tools like mobile banking, UPI, and internet banking.

Special emphasis was laid on savings and investment schemes, helping students understand how small savings can lead to significant benefits in the future. Bank officials introduced them to basic investment options such as fixed deposits and recurring deposits. Additionally, they were guided on financial security and online safety measures to conduct transactions responsibly.

The visits were marked by the enthusiasm of the students, who actively interacted with bank officials. They asked questions with curiosity, which were patiently answered in simple language by the officials. This exposure not only enriched their knowledge but also enhanced their confidence.

Key learnings from the visits included the process of opening a savings account and the required documents, how to use a passbook, chequebook, and ATM card, the procedure of filling deposit and withdrawal slips and the system of financial transactions, working of digital services such as mobile banking, UPI, and internet banking, importance and long-term benefits of savings and investment schemes and awareness about online fraud and precautions for ATM safety.

Monika Rani, Director General, School Education, said, “During the auspicious days of Navratri, the bank visits by 1.91 lakh girls should not be seen merely as an activity. It is the foundation of tomorrow’s journey of economic empowerment for women. The aim of Mission Shakti is to provide daughters not only with knowledge but also with the power of self-reliance, and this initiative is a historic step in that direction.” (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

1.91 lakh schoolgirls in UP learn banking basics under Mission Shakti initiative

QUICK LINKS