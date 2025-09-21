LIVE TV
11 Big Takeaway asia cup 2025 Bihar Adhikar Yatra BCCI President H-1B Visa Update afghanistan Kathy Hochul
22-Year-Old Quits Rs 60,000 Job For Health: Video Goes Viral, Netizens React!

22-Year-Old Quits Rs 60,000 Job For Health: Video Goes Viral, Netizens React!

A 22-year-old quit her ₹60,000/month job to prioritise health, sharing her decision in a viral Instagram Reel with 1.1M views. Netizens had mixed reactions, praising her choice or joking about money, sparking a debate on health vs. financial stability.

At 22, she chose well-being over Rs 60000 salary per month (Photo: IG/Upasana)
At 22, she chose well-being over Rs 60000 salary per month (Photo: IG/Upasana)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 21, 2025 17:38:35 IST

A viral Instagram Reel has sparked widespread discussion after a 22-year-old girl revealed she quit her ₹60,000-per-month job to prioritise her health over financial stability. The video has amassed over 1.1 million views, resonating with young professionals across India.

In the video, the young professional explains, “I was earning ₹60,000 a month, but then I quit. The job was easy, just that it was a night shift. Every third day, something or the other: a headache, acidity, low BP or anxiety.”

She emphasised the importance of health over money, saying, “At 22, I was already financially stable. So the choice was simple, either money or health. Paisa toh haath ka mail hai, phir aa jayega (Money is like dust on your hands, I’ll earn it again). But, if this body gives up, neither will I survive nor will this money matter. So, I chose my health and decided to start over. What lies ahead, even I don’t know. But, let’s see how I bounce back and make something of this life.”

Watch here: 



The video prompted mixed reactions from social media users. Some applauded her decision, with one writing, “I’ve been there and done that! Wishing you all the best! Hope you receive everything you deserve. We are rooting for you!”

Others took a humorous approach, commenting, “Yha hum 60k me char log kam kar rahe hai. Be happy sister, ye hum ladko se na ho payega!!” Another user joked, “Mere mummy papa jaan se maar dete mujhe agar 60,000 job chor deta to.”

However, some viewers questioned her financial independence, saying, “At 22, you are saying you are financially secured! Seedha bol na ma bap ke pass jo paisa hai woh Tera hi hoga (Be straightforward and say whatever money your parents have will all be yours).”

This viral video highlights a growing trend among young Indians who prioritise mental and physical well-being over high-paying jobs, sparking conversations about work-life balance and health-conscious decisions.

22-Year-Old Quits Rs 60,000 Job For Health: Video Goes Viral, Netizens React!

