27-Year-Old Bengaluru Techie Hangs Herself After Astrologer Predicts ‘Misunderstandings’, ‘Separation’ Just After Two Years In Marriage

A 27-year-old tech professional allegedly died by suicide after hanging herself in her room at her residence, reportedly upset over an astrologer’s prediction about her marriage, police said on Monday. The incident occured on Friday in the MEI layout area of Bagalgunte, officials added.

The woman, identified as Vidyajyoti, was in a relationship with a man from a different caste. Police said both families had agreed to the marriage in line with her wishes.

How Astrologer Nine Day Ritual Turns Techie Dead?

Referring to a preliminary inquiry, a senior police officer said the woman’s parents had recently approached an astrologer, who allegedly warned that the couple might face serious misunderstandings two years into their marriage, potentially resulting in separation. As a preventive measure, the astrologer reportedly suggested a nine-day ritual, which the family began performing.

However, on the final day of the ritual, Vidyajyoti allegedly went to her room while her parents were away and died by suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan, the officer said.

The incident was discovered later that evening when she did not respond to repeated knocks on her door. Her father eventually forced the door open and found her hanging police added.

Bagalagunte police have registered an Unnatural Death Report (UDR), and further investigations are ongoing.

Also Read: Lunar Eclipse Today Also Sutak Kaal: From Delhi To Ranchi – Why Temples Are Closed Today