73 Minutes Between Bengaluru And Chennai? Ashwini Vaishnaw Reveals 2027 Timeline For Mumbai–Ahmedabad Bullet Train At GBS 2026

On Saturday at the Global Business Summit (GBS) 2026 in New Delhi, India gave one of its biggest updates yet on the long-awaited bullet train project. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stood on stage and shared major progress on the country’s first high-speed rail line which is the Mumbai–Ahmedabad bullet train. He even promised new corridors that could cut travel times on other busy routes.

As per reports, Vaishnaw told the summit that the first section of the Mumbai–Ahmedabad bullet train corridor will open in 2027. This is the 508-kilometre high-speed rail project that has been under construction for years and is being built with advanced technology and support from Japan.

Vaishnaw said that “Significant progress has been made in designing and executing this project.” He further added, “Our engineers and industry have lived up to the challenge, and India is now practically fully self-sufficient in high-speed rail technology,” as per reports.

7 New High-Speed Corridors Planned

He also unveiled plans for seven new high-speed corridors across the country. These lines are expected to cover about 4,000 kilometres, and they aim to transform travel in India by drastically cutting the time people spend moving between major cities.

According to reports, one example he highlighted was the Bengaluru–Chennai route, which could shrink to just 73 minutes once the bullet-train-style service begins. Right now, that journey can take anywhere from four to seven hours by car or regular train. “This will bring the two cities closer than ever,” Vaishnaw said.

What makes this announcement stand out is that it shows India is moving beyond just talking about one bullet train. The government is now planning a network of high-speed rail lines that could connect many parts of the country faster than ever before.

India’s High-Speed Rail Future

Alongside the bullet train updates, Vaishnaw also talked about a broader effort called “52 reforms in 52 weeks” for Indian Railways in 2026. This is a push to improve rail travel, especially for everyday passengers, with reforms that will be announced throughout the year. Seven of these changes have already been implemented, he said, with more on the way.

For many Indians, the bullet train project has been a symbol of future speed and modern infrastructure. And now, with a 2027 opening date for its first stretch, plus plans for several other high-speed lines, that future seems closer than ever.

