79th Independence Day: Google Doodle Marks India’s Achievement And Its Long Tradition, Know What They Are

As India celebrates its 79th Independence Day on Friday, Google has released a unique Doodle dedicated to the nation’s achievements in the fields of chess, cinema, and space. The search engine ‘Google’ was formed from six specially designed tiles, each representing a mesmerising regional significance.

Google said, “This India Independence Day Doodle features tile artwork showcasing national achievements.

Google Doodle Marks India’s Achievement And Its Long Tradition, Know What They Are

“This Doodle celebrates India’s Independence Day. On this day in 1947, India gained its freedom after nearly two centuries of British rule, officially becoming a sovereign republic. The Indian Independence movement was led by prominent figures who championed civil disobedience and nonviolent protests. Their efforts culminated in the birth of the world’s largest democracy,” It added.

What Is Google Doodle?

Google Doodles are alterations of the Google logo, which are designed to commemorate various local and global occasions. The alterations commenced temporarily.

Who Prepares Google Doodle?

As per the information provided by Google, the Doodle artwork was illustrated by artists Makarand Narkar and Sonal Vasave.

What does the Google Doodle feature?

This Independence Day, the Google Doodle features an artistic expression of India, traditional tile art. The tiles are a diverse array of styles and textures from different regions in India.

What They Are?

A tile reflects Jaipur blue pottery (Rajasthan) Another reflects Terracotta relief (West Bengal) It also showcases Space missions World chess titles, Cricketing glory, and International film recognitions.

On Independence Day, people celebrate their freedom by participating in ceremonies, cultural displays, and hoisting the national flag. They also take part in the flag-hoisting ceremonies.

Marking the 75th year of Independence, the Government has launched the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign that encourages citizens to hoist the national flag at their homes or offices. This year’s theme for Independence Day is Naya Bharat (New India) which reflects the government’s vision of achieving Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047.

