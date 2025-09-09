A New Dawn In Autumn: Hope Blossoms As Manipur Prepares For Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Historic Visit

In the midst of adversity, the people of Manipur await Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on 13th September, a symbol of hope, unity, and the promise of peace and development.

As the festive winds of light, music, colour, and celebration sweep across India, filling the atmosphere with joy and togetherness, Manipur stands in solemn anticipation of this historic visit. It comes after years of struggle, following the ethnic crisis that erupted on 3rd May 2023, leaving deep emotional scars, disrupted lives, and strained relations across communities.

In these challenging times, Prime Minister Modi’s visit symbolizes more than political engagement. It marks a renewed commitment to the people of Manipur a gesture of solidarity, compassion, and decisive action toward healing and sustainable progress. Thousands of citizens, youth leaders, party workers, and social influencers are preparing to extend a disciplined and warm welcome to Shri Narendra Modi. His words of hope and resolve are expected to rejuvenate the spirit of resilience and national unity.

We expect the Prime Minister’s address to emphasize the power of collective effort, national integration, and the urgent need to overcome division through dialogue and development. His visit offers a pivotal opportunity to strengthen the social fabric of Manipur, bridging the deep divides of the last two years. We hope his presence will foster reconciliation between communities and pave the way for Manipur to re-emerge into an era of balanced and inclusive growth where both hills and valleys thrive together in harmony.

This visit is not merely a political milestone but a significant step toward rebuilding trust, restoring peace, and reigniting the spirit of collective progress that once defined our State. Furthermore, we earnestly believe that the compassionate presence and words of the Prime Minister will bring solace to the thousands of displaced persons still residing in relief camps, burdened by loss, fear, and uncertainty. His visit will symbolize the healing touch of national leadership, inspiring confidence and courage among those striving to rebuild their lives amidst adversity.

Following the momentous visit to the three Northeast States, Prime Minister Modi will begin his journey with the first engagement in Assam, where he will inaugurate the Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) Biofuel Project a landmark investment of ₹4,200 crore. This is India’s first second-generation (2G) bioethanol plant to utilize bamboo as raw material, showcasing an innovative approach to sustainable energy production. The project marks a significant contribution to India’s energy self-reliance (Aatmanirbhar Bharat), positioning Assam as a key player in the country’s renewable energy future.

From Assam, the Prime Minister will proceed by air to Mizoram, where he will inaugurate the newly constructed Bairabi–Sairang Railway Line. Stretching 51.38 km, this strategic infrastructure project under the Act East Policy connects Aizawl with Assam’s Silchar town. The project, valued at ₹8,218 crore, features 48 tunnels, 55 major bridges, and 87 minor bridges and is set to transform transportation in Mizoram, boosting connectivity and development.

Concluding his Mizoram engagement, Prime Minister Modi will proceed to Churachandpur, the strife-torn district of Manipur, symbolically marking the government’s unwavering commitment to peace, reconciliation, and development in the region. An audience of over 8,000 people will gather at Peace Ground, Tuibong to extend a heartfelt welcome. In anticipation of the historic event, the Churachandpur district administration has declared the area a “No Drone Zone.”

Following his engagement in Churachandpur, the Prime Minister will fly to Kangla Fort, Imphal, where a grand welcome awaits an audience of over 15,000 people. At this sacred historic venue, PM Modi is expected to address the people of Manipur. The highlights of this event will include the inauguration of the much-anticipated New Civil Secretariat and the Manipur Police Headquarters, both located in Mantripukhri, Imphal. Additionally, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Marjing Polo Complex Ropeway the first of its kind in the State aimed at boosting tourism and positioning Manipur as a hub for adventure and cultural tourism.

This visit stands as a beacon of hope, offering a renewed vision of progress, unity, and sustainable development for the State. It is a historic occasion where words and actions are expected to translate into meaningful change, uplifting the people of Manipur toward peace and prosperity. It is also expected that Prime Minister Modi to announce special packages and new developmental projects designed to help the people of Manipur bounce back from the challenges of the past, and to catalyze long-term growth, reconciliation, and inclusive progress for the State.

