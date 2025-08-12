A Show Of Unity: Tiranga Rallies Across Jammu And Kashmir See A Massive Turnout Ahead of Independence Day

Thousands of people participated in ‘Tiranga Yatras’ across Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the 79th Independence Day. Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also took part in a ‘Yatra’ taken out around the Dal Lake.

The Tiranga Rally is being taken out under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, which is a part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ initiative. The campaign was launched in 2022 to encourage people to bring the national flag into their homes and hoist it in celebration of India’s 75th year of independence.

Thousands Participated In Tiranga Yatra

While participating in the yatra, Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha congratulated soldiers and police for avenging the Pahalgam terror attack and protecting the nation’s honour, saying, “I congratulate the brave soldiers of Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev, officers of the armed forces and Jammu and Kashmir Police who have protected the self-respect of the nation by avenging the Pahalgam terror attack.”

Addressing a Tiranga yatra event, Chief Minister Omar emphasised the importance of the national flag and honouring martyrs’ sacrifice for the Tiranga, urging citizens to uphold the flag’s dignity beyond ceremonies.

Students from schools participated in the Tiranga Yatra organised by the CRPF at the Lal Chowk. A 1,508-meter-long national flag was displayed in Doda during the Tiranga rally yesterday.

According to the Ministry of Culture, this year the initiative will run from August 2 to August 15, during which the government has urged the people of India to hoist the tricolour at their homes.

5-kilometre human chain Tiranga rally held in Poonch

In Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, the district administration organised a 5-kilometre human chain Tiranga rally to celebrate the 79th Independence Day.

In Pulwala in South Kashmir, a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ was also held in which hundreds of students and locals participated.

