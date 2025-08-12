LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works
LIVE TV
Home > India > A Show Of Unity: Tiranga Rallies Across Jammu And Kashmir See A Massive Turnout Ahead of Independence Day

A Show Of Unity: Tiranga Rallies Across Jammu And Kashmir See A Massive Turnout Ahead of Independence Day

Thousands of people participated in ‘Tiranga Yatras’ across Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the 79th Independence Day. Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also took part in a ‘Yatra’ taken out around the Dal Lake.

Srinagar, Aug 12 (ANI Photo): People participate in a Tiranga Rally ahead of the 79th Independence Day celebrations, on the banks of Dal Lake, in Srinagar on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
Srinagar, Aug 12 (ANI Photo): People participate in a Tiranga Rally ahead of the 79th Independence Day celebrations, on the banks of Dal Lake, in Srinagar on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 12, 2025 16:32:32 IST

Thousands of people participated in ‘Tiranga Yatras’ across Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the 79th Independence Day. Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also took part in a ‘Yatra’ taken out around the Dal Lake.

The Tiranga Rally is being taken out under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, which is a part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ initiative. The campaign was launched in 2022 to encourage people to bring the national flag into their homes and hoist it in celebration of India’s 75th year of independence.

Thousands Participated In Tiranga Yatra

While participating in the yatra, Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha congratulated soldiers and police for avenging the Pahalgam terror attack and protecting the nation’s honour, saying, “I congratulate the brave soldiers of Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev, officers of the armed forces and Jammu and Kashmir Police who have protected the self-respect of the nation by avenging the Pahalgam terror attack.”

Addressing a Tiranga yatra event, Chief Minister Omar emphasised the importance of the national flag and honouring martyrs’ sacrifice for the Tiranga, urging citizens to uphold the flag’s dignity beyond ceremonies.

Students from schools participated in the Tiranga Yatra organised by the CRPF at the Lal Chowk. A 1,508-meter-long national flag was displayed in Doda during the Tiranga rally yesterday.

According to the Ministry of Culture, this year the initiative will run from August 2 to August 15, during which the government has urged the people of India to hoist the tricolour at their homes.

5-kilometre human chain Tiranga rally held in Poonch

In Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, the district administration organised a 5-kilometre human chain Tiranga rally to celebrate the 79th Independence Day.

In Pulwala in South Kashmir, a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ was also held in which hundreds of students and locals participated. 

ALSO READ: Har Ghar Tiranga 2025: Events, Selfies, Quizzes, And Everything You Need To Know

Tags: Independence DayTiranga Yatra

RELATED News

Rahul, Priyanka Speaks Against SC Order To Remove Stray Dogs From Streets
‘There Is A Better Way To Manage The Situation…..’: Priyanka Gandhi’s Statement After Supreme Court Order On Stray Dogs
Jaya Bachchan Slaps Fan Taking Selfie With Her, Watch
Kashmiri Pandit Exodus: 35 Years After The Kashmiri Pandit Exodus, How Many Kashmiri Pandits Remain In Valley
After Removal Orders, Supreme Court Issues Directive To Curb Stray Dog Menace Within Its Premises

LATEST NEWS

Jeremy Allen White’s Bruce Springsteen Biopic To Premiere at NYFF 2025 Ahead Of October Release
Rupali Ganguly Gives It Back To Trolls After Getting Accused Of Eating Beef, Calls Herself ‘A Proud Vegetarian’
Yuvraj Singh Warns Content Creator Mimicking Rohit Sharma: ‘Itna Marega Na Tujhe’ – Viral Video
Donald Trump Lauds Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan’s ‘Amazing Story’ Days After Seeking His Resignation
Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters Song “Golden” Tops Billboard Hot 100, Outselling Real K-Pop Giants
BIG PUSH: India Gets Four New Semiconductor Units, The Portfolio Goes To 10
Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena Turns 5! Director Sharan Sharma Celebrates, ‘I Look Back…’
Will Rishabh Pant Play In Asia Cup 2025? The Answer Might Surprise You
Coolie: Madras High Court Takes A Firm Stand To Tackle Piracy, Sends Powerful Message To Offenders
66 Years On, Melting Antarctic Glacier Reveals Remains of British Researcher Missing Since 1959
A Show Of Unity: Tiranga Rallies Across Jammu And Kashmir See A Massive Turnout Ahead of Independence Day

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

A Show Of Unity: Tiranga Rallies Across Jammu And Kashmir See A Massive Turnout Ahead of Independence Day

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

A Show Of Unity: Tiranga Rallies Across Jammu And Kashmir See A Massive Turnout Ahead of Independence Day
A Show Of Unity: Tiranga Rallies Across Jammu And Kashmir See A Massive Turnout Ahead of Independence Day
A Show Of Unity: Tiranga Rallies Across Jammu And Kashmir See A Massive Turnout Ahead of Independence Day
A Show Of Unity: Tiranga Rallies Across Jammu And Kashmir See A Massive Turnout Ahead of Independence Day

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?