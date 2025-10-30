Aadhaar Card New Rules: 3 Major Changes Coming Into Effect From November 1

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced new rules for Aadhaar card holders that are significant. Starting November 1, 2025, Aadhaar card and related services will be faster and easier to update and access for everyone. This announcement will impact millions of Indians while bringing simplicity and improved security with Aadhaar services.

1. Easy Online Aadhaar Updates

Effective November 1, you will no longer be required to visit an Aadhaar Seva Kendra (service centre) to update basic attributes such as name, address, date of birth, sex, or mobile number (mobile number will only be able to be updated if it is linked to your Aadhaar app). You will be able to update all attributes online from your home. The “best part” is that the system is able to verify your information with valid government documents (such as PAN card, passport, driving licence, or ration card), without requiring you to upload any documents.

2. Updated Fees for Aadhaar Services

The fee structure for Aadhaar services regarding updating details has been changed. Updating demographic details (name, address, etc.) will now cost ₹75, and updating biometric details (fingerprint, iris scan) will cost ₹125. Biometric updates for children between 5-7 and 15-17 years will still be free. In addition, the Government of India will waive updates for online updating until June 14, 2026, after which time there will be a fee of ₹75 for updates done in the system (compared to no fee for updates done online).

3. PAN-Aadhaar Linking Now Required

The change to highlight is that linking your PAN card with your Aadhaar card is now required. If you do not link your PAN and Aadhaar by December 31, 2025, your PAN card may become inoperative which may affect your income tax filing and other financial activities. For new PAN card applications, Aadhaar authentication is now required.

Clarifying Changes

The new updates will save you time and effort by allowing most Aadhaar updates to be done online with automatic verification. The updates should also make Aadhaar more secure and minimize fraudulent identity situations. The only major issue is remembering to link your PAN with Aadhaar before the deadline for compliance with Financial Matters.

So, in summary, starting November 1, updating your Aadhaar card will be easier and faster, and please remember to link your PAN and Aadhaar to comply with government’s year-end deadline.

This summary is based on publicly available reports and media coverage of UIDAI’s proposed changes. Final implementation details and timelines may vary, and users should refer to the official UIDAI website for confirmed information.

