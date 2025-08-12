LIVE TV
Home > India > Aadhar No More A Valid Proof Of Citizenship: Supreme Court Agrees With ECI

Aadhar No More A Valid Proof Of Citizenship: Supreme Court Agrees With ECI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday nodded to the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) point that Aadhaar should not be considered a proof of citizenship, stating that it must be independently verified.

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 12, 2025 17:23:56 IST

The Supreme Court on Tuesday nodded to the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) point that Aadhaar should not be considered proof of citizenship, stating that it must be independently verified. 

During a hearing on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the Bihar electoral rolls, Justice Surya Kant said, “The Election Commission is correct in saying Aadhaar cannot be accepted as conclusive proof of citizenship. It must be verified.”

According to LiveLaw, appearing for the petitioners, Sibal argued that the poll body is not accepting Aadhaar, ration, and EPIC cards as proof of citizenship. If I say I’m a citizen of India, the burden is on them to prove it, but none of this has happened.

Justice Suryakant said, “Bihar is a part of India. If Bihar does not have it, then other states will also not have it. What are these documents? If someone is a central government employee, then any identity card/document issued by the local/LIC.”

He also said that there must be something to prove that you are a citizen of India. “Everyone has a certificate, which is needed to buy a SIM.”

Sibal also referred to Rule 13 of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, which says every objection to a proposed inclusion of a name shall be in Form 7 and made by some person whose name is in the roll.

He further argued that crores are likely to be excluded. October is the election. Why should they do it? They say in their counter they didn’t do an enquiry. 7.9 crores voters in total. They say 7.24 crores have furnished forms. 22 lakhs dead (this is without enquiry). 7 lakhs already enrolled.

Justice Kant said that means 7.24 crores are alive. 22 lakhs dead. Where are those crores that you say? Sibal said, “4.96 crores are part of the 2003 roll. We are left with 4 point something.

Tags: AadharBihar SIRCitizenshipECISIRsupreme court

