LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
earthquake Japan 2025 gurugram Krishnagiri asim munir IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail earthquake Japan 2025 gurugram Krishnagiri asim munir IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail earthquake Japan 2025 gurugram Krishnagiri asim munir IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail earthquake Japan 2025 gurugram Krishnagiri asim munir IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
earthquake Japan 2025 gurugram Krishnagiri asim munir IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail earthquake Japan 2025 gurugram Krishnagiri asim munir IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail earthquake Japan 2025 gurugram Krishnagiri asim munir IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail earthquake Japan 2025 gurugram Krishnagiri asim munir IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail
LIVE TV
Home > India > Aaditya Thackeray Claims Drone Spied On His Home, MMRDA Breaks Silence With A Shocking Clarification

Aaditya Thackeray Claims Drone Spied On His Home, MMRDA Breaks Silence With A Shocking Clarification

Aaditya Thackeray alleged a drone was spying on his Mumbai home, raising security concerns. MMRDA clarified it was part of an authorized survey with police approval. The incident sparked debate over communication gaps and the need for clearer drone operation rules near sensitive areas.

Aaditya Thackeray Flags ‘Spying Drone’, MMRDA Clarifies It Was a Survey (Pc: X)
Aaditya Thackeray Flags ‘Spying Drone’, MMRDA Clarifies It Was a Survey (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 9, 2025 16:57:36 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Aaditya Thackeray Claims Drone Spied On His Home, MMRDA Breaks Silence With A Shocking Clarification

Aaditya Thackeray, a leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT) party, made a new controversy in Mumbai by accusing that a drone hovering over his home. This scenario brought up right away and not lightly the issue of safety of such a big public person, mainly due to the already heated political situation in Maharashtra.

Thackeray did not hesitate to question the purpose of the drone and even went as far as to talk about a possible extent of error in the handling of such a case and the security protocols that are supposed to be in place since the residences of such celebrities are commonly known as No-Fly Zones for unapproved aircraft. The claim made the state authorities go on full alert right away to examine the situation.

MMRDA’s Survey Clarification

The MMRDA’s quick clarification was an effort to calm down the dispute by giving a bureaucratic explanation. It claimed that the drone operation was only a regular technical process necessary for the planning of infrastructure.

More importantly, the MMRDA also claimed that it had received the required consent from the Mumbai Police before starting the drone operation. This indicates that although the operation was authorized, there was a major miscommunication that resulted in the security alarm.

Political Communication Breakdown

Aaditya Thackeray did not completely take the technical explanation at face value, though. He immediately turned his attention to the communication failure, which he considered to be the main problem. Thackeray asserts that the government agency’s neglect to inform the residents, particularly those with security concerns, that an authorized drone would be operating in the area is the main cause of the problem.

This negligence leads to a question that is very important to ask about coordination between departments and the procedures that are in place to protect citizens’ privacy and security regardless of the nature of the drone’s mission. The incident brings to light the urgent need for the different state bodies to agree upon and issue clear guidelines regulating drone operations in the vicinity of residential and secure are

Also Read: Gujarat ATS Foils Major Terror Plot, Arrests 3 Suspects Planning Nationwide Attacks

First published on: Nov 9, 2025 4:57 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Aaditya ThackeraydroneMMRDA

RELATED News

Big Travel Update For Passengers: IRCTC Now Requires Aadhaar-Based Verification For…

Karnataka Horrific Case: 21-Year-Old Man Impregnates Minor Sister After Forced Physical Intimacy, Promised To Marry Her, Gets Arrested

Assam Shocker: Three Young Engineering Students Mysteriously Drown In Dima Hasao Waterfall, Vacation Turns Into Tragedy

RSS Chief Responds to Priyank Kharge: “Even Hindu Dharma Isn’t Registered”

Scrap Sale Beats Space Mission: Modi Govt’s October Drive Generates ₹800 Crore, More Than Chandrayaan-3 Cost

LATEST NEWS

Jan Suraaj Founder Prashant Kishor Makes Big Statement, Refuses Any Post-Poll Alliance In Bihar, Says ‘If Needed, We Will…’

Who Is Akash Choudhary? Meghalaya Batter Smashes World Record With Fastest Fifty Ever, Hits Consecutive 8 Sixes In Historic Innings

UP Turns Jurassic Park? ‘Well-Preserved’ Dinosaur Fossil Believed To Be Triceratops Horn Found In Saharanpur

‘Mar Jayega Lekin…’ Yuvraj Singh Spills The Secret On Abhishek Sharma’s Unusual Habit, Embarrasses Young Cricketer On Camera

Aditya Madhavan Breaks Silence, Apologises To Gouri Kishan After Viral Bodyshaming Row: ‘I Should’ve Spoken Up Sooner’

WPL 2026: From Jemimah Rodrigues to Niki Prasad, Full List of Delhi Capitals Retained and Released Players

US Pushes To Cut Iran Funding To Hezbollah, Eyes ‘Strategic Moment’ For Disarmament In Lebanon

Aaditya Thackeray Claims Drone Spied On His Home, MMRDA Breaks Silence With A Shocking Clarification

Mysterious Comet 3I/ATLAS Stuns Scientists After Losing Its Tail, What’s Really Going On?

Fan Asks MS Dhoni For Autograph On His Hand, What Happened Next Went Viral, Watch

Aaditya Thackeray Claims Drone Spied On His Home, MMRDA Breaks Silence With A Shocking Clarification

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Aaditya Thackeray Claims Drone Spied On His Home, MMRDA Breaks Silence With A Shocking Clarification

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Aaditya Thackeray Claims Drone Spied On His Home, MMRDA Breaks Silence With A Shocking Clarification
Aaditya Thackeray Claims Drone Spied On His Home, MMRDA Breaks Silence With A Shocking Clarification
Aaditya Thackeray Claims Drone Spied On His Home, MMRDA Breaks Silence With A Shocking Clarification
Aaditya Thackeray Claims Drone Spied On His Home, MMRDA Breaks Silence With A Shocking Clarification

QUICK LINKS