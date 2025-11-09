Aaditya Thackeray Claims Drone Spied On His Home, MMRDA Breaks Silence With A Shocking Clarification

Aaditya Thackeray, a leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT) party, made a new controversy in Mumbai by accusing that a drone hovering over his home. This scenario brought up right away and not lightly the issue of safety of such a big public person, mainly due to the already heated political situation in Maharashtra.

Thackeray did not hesitate to question the purpose of the drone and even went as far as to talk about a possible extent of error in the handling of such a case and the security protocols that are supposed to be in place since the residences of such celebrities are commonly known as No-Fly Zones for unapproved aircraft. The claim made the state authorities go on full alert right away to examine the situation.

MMRDA’s Survey Clarification

The MMRDA’s quick clarification was an effort to calm down the dispute by giving a bureaucratic explanation. It claimed that the drone operation was only a regular technical process necessary for the planning of infrastructure.

More importantly, the MMRDA also claimed that it had received the required consent from the Mumbai Police before starting the drone operation. This indicates that although the operation was authorized, there was a major miscommunication that resulted in the security alarm.

Political Communication Breakdown

Aaditya Thackeray did not completely take the technical explanation at face value, though. He immediately turned his attention to the communication failure, which he considered to be the main problem. Thackeray asserts that the government agency’s neglect to inform the residents, particularly those with security concerns, that an authorized drone would be operating in the area is the main cause of the problem.

This negligence leads to a question that is very important to ask about coordination between departments and the procedures that are in place to protect citizens’ privacy and security regardless of the nature of the drone’s mission. The incident brings to light the urgent need for the different state bodies to agree upon and issue clear guidelines regulating drone operations in the vicinity of residential and secure are

