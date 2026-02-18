Weather Today: Light Rain Sparks Fresh Cold Spell In Delhi; Check IMD’s Latest Update

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh Asian markets update Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei DownDetector Nancy Guthrie latest celebrity news england Bangladesh Prime Minister e VITARA emmanuel macron Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation bangladesh Asian markets update Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei DownDetector Nancy Guthrie latest celebrity news england Bangladesh Prime Minister e VITARA emmanuel macron Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation bangladesh Asian markets update Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei DownDetector Nancy Guthrie latest celebrity news england Bangladesh Prime Minister e VITARA emmanuel macron Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation bangladesh Asian markets update Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei DownDetector Nancy Guthrie latest celebrity news england Bangladesh Prime Minister e VITARA emmanuel macron Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh Asian markets update Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei DownDetector Nancy Guthrie latest celebrity news england Bangladesh Prime Minister e VITARA emmanuel macron Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation bangladesh Asian markets update Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei DownDetector Nancy Guthrie latest celebrity news england Bangladesh Prime Minister e VITARA emmanuel macron Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation bangladesh Asian markets update Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei DownDetector Nancy Guthrie latest celebrity news england Bangladesh Prime Minister e VITARA emmanuel macron Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation bangladesh Asian markets update Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei DownDetector Nancy Guthrie latest celebrity news england Bangladesh Prime Minister e VITARA emmanuel macron Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation
LIVE TV
Home > India > Weather Today: Light Rain Sparks Fresh Cold Spell In Delhi; Check IMD’s Latest Update

Weather Today: Light Rain Sparks Fresh Cold Spell In Delhi; Check IMD’s Latest Update

Delhi has been experiencing an above normal temperature for the first half of February. The average maximum temperature during the month of February was 25 degrees Celsius between February 1 and 15 which was approximately 1.9 degrees higher than the long term average.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 18, 2026 08:21:29 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Weather Today: Light Rain Sparks Fresh Cold Spell In Delhi; Check IMD’s Latest Update

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted lights rain and drizzle in Delhi and the entire National Capital Region (NCR) in the next few hours. The weather agency has said that there is a very high likelihood of light showers in several regions of the Capital and other nearby regions, including Sonipat, Jhajjar, Rewari, Nuh and Palwal in Haryana; Bagpat and Modinagar in Uttar Pradesh and Alwar in Rajasthan. Moreover, other towns in Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh and western Rajasthan can receive very light rain or drizzle in the next two hours. 

Weather Today: Light Rain Sparks Fresh Cold Spell In Delhi; Check IMD’s Latest Update

The IMD has also given a yellow alert to Punjab and Haryana as well as Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and West Madhya Pradesh and advised the people of the area to remain attentive to the changing weather though no significant inconvenience is expected. The weather forecast is received on the day following the day when Delhi had registered its hottest day of the year so far.



The highest temperature was recorded in the Capital on Monday and was 31.6 degrees Celsius, almost seven degrees higher than the seasonal average, which is 24.8 degrees Celsius, as reported by Press Trust of India. This was the first season when temperatures reached above 30 degrees and the first season in five years. This is the same case in 2021, where the mercury reached 30.4 degrees Celsius on February 11, which indicated an unusually warm period of mid-February.

Weather Today: Light Rain Sparks Fresh Cold Spell In Delhi; Check IMD’s Latest Update

Delhi has been experiencing an above normal temperature for the first half of February. The average maximum temperature during the month of February was 25 degrees Celsius between February 1 and 15 which was approximately 1.9 degrees higher than the long term average. The temperature has been increasing since the 25.4 degrees on February 12, to 26.3 degrees on February 13 and 28.5 degrees on February 14 and 15 respectively, before it peaked at 31.6 degrees on Monday. The anticipated rainfall can provide some resumption to the heat and slightly cooler weather in the area.

Also Read: “Two Great Nations Choosing Each Other on Land, at Sea and in the Sky”: Emmanuel Macron Hails India-France Defence Ties, Calls Paris ‘Partner of Make in India’

First published on: Feb 18, 2026 8:21 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: aaj ka mausamdelhi Temperaturedelhi weathertoday weather delhiweather delhiweather new delhi

RELATED News

AI Summit 2026: Delhi May See Massive Traffic Chaos on February 18; Central and South Zones Worst Hit — Check Advisory, Affected Roads, Alternate Routes

Routine Medical Evaluation Or Alcoholism? How Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s Frequent Hospitalisation Has Become A Political Issue, Explained

Bhupen Borah To Join BJP On February 22: Days After Leaving Congress, Ex-Congress Chief Meets Himanta Biswa Sarma Ahead of Assam Polls

Why An Arrest Warrant Against Bhavish Aggarwal Has Been Issued? Ola Electric Founder In Legal Trouble Over Electric Scooter Case, All You Need To Know

PM Modi, Macron Inaugurate H125 Line In Major India-France Defence Push: What Are Everest-Climbing H125 Helicopters And Why Are They A ‘Special’ Game-Changer?

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Anupama Parameswaran? From Premam’s Beloved Debutant to a Powerhouse Star Dominating South Cinema

UEFA Champions League 2026: Vinicius Junior Accuses Gianluca Prestianni of Racial Abuse as Real Madrid Beats Benfica by 1-0

Stocks to Watch Today: Eternal, Bosch, Dilip Buildcon, Bharti Airtel, Stylam Industries, BHEL, Dabur, Nirlon, Easy Trip Planners, Hexaware, NDL Ventures, Yatra Online In Focus On February 18

Why The ‘19 Minute 34 Second’ Viral MMS Clip Link Sparked A Surge In Searches Despite Police Warning — The Reason Will Surprise You

Mercy OTT Release: When And Where To Stream Chris Pratt’s Gripping New Sci-Fi Thriller Online, Details Inside

What Will the Indian Stock Market Look Like Today? Gift Nifty Signals a Cautious Opening for Sensex and Nifty; Here Are the Key Global Triggers to Watch

Weather Today: Light Rain Sparks Fresh Cold Spell In Delhi; Check IMD’s Latest Update

Is Big US-Iran War Coming? Donald Trump Deploys Over 50 F-16, F-22, F-35 Fighter Jets Near Iran In Just 24 Hours, Unleashes Massive Air Armada

Is YouTube Down? Downdetector Flags Massive Outage In India, US, Google Responds – Here’s How To Fix ‘Something Went Wrong’ Error During The Outage

Deadly 30+ Vehicle Pile-Up on I-25 Near Pueblo: 4 Killed, 29 Hospitalised as 6 Semi-Trucks Involved, Highway Closed Indefinitely — Watch Horrific Crash Video

Weather Today: Light Rain Sparks Fresh Cold Spell In Delhi; Check IMD’s Latest Update

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Weather Today: Light Rain Sparks Fresh Cold Spell In Delhi; Check IMD’s Latest Update

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Weather Today: Light Rain Sparks Fresh Cold Spell In Delhi; Check IMD’s Latest Update
Weather Today: Light Rain Sparks Fresh Cold Spell In Delhi; Check IMD’s Latest Update
Weather Today: Light Rain Sparks Fresh Cold Spell In Delhi; Check IMD’s Latest Update
Weather Today: Light Rain Sparks Fresh Cold Spell In Delhi; Check IMD’s Latest Update

QUICK LINKS