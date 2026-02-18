The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted lights rain and drizzle in Delhi and the entire National Capital Region (NCR) in the next few hours. The weather agency has said that there is a very high likelihood of light showers in several regions of the Capital and other nearby regions, including Sonipat, Jhajjar, Rewari, Nuh and Palwal in Haryana; Bagpat and Modinagar in Uttar Pradesh and Alwar in Rajasthan. Moreover, other towns in Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh and western Rajasthan can receive very light rain or drizzle in the next two hours.

Weather Today: Light Rain Sparks Fresh Cold Spell In Delhi; Check IMD’s Latest Update

The IMD has also given a yellow alert to Punjab and Haryana as well as Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and West Madhya Pradesh and advised the people of the area to remain attentive to the changing weather though no significant inconvenience is expected. The weather forecast is received on the day following the day when Delhi had registered its hottest day of the year so far.







The highest temperature was recorded in the Capital on Monday and was 31.6 degrees Celsius, almost seven degrees higher than the seasonal average, which is 24.8 degrees Celsius, as reported by Press Trust of India. This was the first season when temperatures reached above 30 degrees and the first season in five years. This is the same case in 2021, where the mercury reached 30.4 degrees Celsius on February 11, which indicated an unusually warm period of mid-February.

Delhi has been experiencing an above normal temperature for the first half of February. The average maximum temperature during the month of February was 25 degrees Celsius between February 1 and 15 which was approximately 1.9 degrees higher than the long term average. The temperature has been increasing since the 25.4 degrees on February 12, to 26.3 degrees on February 13 and 28.5 degrees on February 14 and 15 respectively, before it peaked at 31.6 degrees on Monday. The anticipated rainfall can provide some resumption to the heat and slightly cooler weather in the area.

