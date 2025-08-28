Abusive Remark on PM Modi’s Late Mother During Congress Rally sparks protest

A major political controversy has sparked in Bihar after abusive remarks allegedly directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late mother were heard during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Darbhanga. The BJP has made a formal complaint at Kotwali police station, demanding strict action and accusing the Congress of resorting to personal attacks.

According to BJP leaders, such comments reflect the Congress’s “disrespectful mindset” and are aimed at lowering the level of political dialogue. The incident comes at a time when Bihar’s political climate is already tense, with both national parties sharpening their campaigns ahead of the upcoming elections.

The party knows from experience that personal attacks on Modi or his family often backfire politically. In the 2007 Gujarat Assembly polls, Sonia Gandhi’s “maut ka saudagar”remark backfired and helped Modi consolidate his support base. Similarly, Mani Shankar Aiyar’s remarks branding Modi a “chaiwala” and later a “neech kism ka aadmi” created embarrassment for the Congress and handed the BJP a political weapon.

Rahul Gandhi too faced repercussions during the 2019 general elections for his “chowkidar chor hai” slogan aimed at Modi in the Rafale deal controversy. The BJP successfully turned it around through its nationwide “Main bhi chowkidar” campaign, which helped reinforce Modi’s image as a leader of the common people.

More recently, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra compared Modi to “Duryodhan,” prompting a sharp counterattack by the prime minister, who accused the Congress of maintaining a “dictionary of abuses.” Each of these episodes, analysts note, has strengthened Modi’s narrative of being unfairly targeted, often to the Congress’s loss.

The Bihar election fever now threatens to repeat history. According to some political analysts, if the controversy increases, it could not only damage Congress’s campaign in the state but also give the BJP fresh bullets to rally its supporters. With elections approaching, Controversies are increasing day-by-day and it’s getting difficult to predict which party is going to win the hearts of the people of Bihar this term.

