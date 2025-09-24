LIVE TV
Home > India > "Action will be taken against guilty": Uttarakhand CM Dhami on UKSSSC question paper leak case

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 24, 2025 16:58:07 IST

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 24 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday said that no one guilty will be spared in the alleged paper leak of the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) exam question paper.

His remarks came after Uttarakhand Police arrested Khalid Malik, the main accused in the alleged paper leak of the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) exam question paper.

CM Dhami further said that the state government has a policy of zero-tolerance towards such matters and will not let anybody play with the future of youth.

Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister said, “The future of youth will not be allowed to be played with. Action will be taken against whoever is found to be guilty. We have a zero-tolerance policy…More than 100 cheating mafia members are already behind bars…One accused has been arrested here. All agencies are investigating it. All decisions will be taken that are right and in the interest of students.”

On Tuesday, Uttarakhand Police arrested Khalid Malik, the main accused in the alleged paper leak of Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) exam question paper. Prior to this, the police had also arrested his sister.

Speaking to reporters, SSP Dehradun Ajay Singh said a statement on this matter would be provided only after a detailed interrogation.

The official stated that an investigation is underway to determine the reasons and process of the alleged paper leak.

He said, “…The initial investigation suggests a conspiracy angle, so a statement on this matter would be appropriate only after a detailed interrogation. However, as of now, he has been taken into custody, as he is wanted in this case. Furthermore, the most important thing was to determine whether there was a well-planned conspiracy. The second question was whether there was an organised gang involved in the paper leak.”

“I would like to clarify that there was no organised gang involved, and I believe this was done by an individual or a group of individuals. We are investigating it from both angles. One is from the conspiracy angle, and the second is how he leaked the twelve questions of the paper. The investigation is still on, the interrogation is still going on, so we will be able to give detailed information about it later…His sister has also been sent to judicial custody…The investigation is ongoing…” the official added. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: Dehradundhamiexam-scandalguilty-actionkhalid-malikquestion-paper-leakukssscuttarakhand-cmuttarakhand-policezero-tolerance-policy

QUICK LINKS