After CJI Surya Kant Stern Reejoinder, NCERT Set To Drop Controversial Chapter On Judicial Corruption From Class 8 Textbooks: Report

A major controversy has erupted over the content of a Class 8 NCERT textbook after a section on the judiciary sparked objections from the highest levels of India’s judicial system.

Government sources have now indicated that the reference to “corruption at various levels of the judiciary” will be removed from the book following widespread criticism and a sharp response from the Supreme Court of India.

What Triggered NCERT Row

Reports say that the row began after a revised NCERT Class 8 Social Science book was released earlier this week. For the first time, the textbook’s chapter titled “The Role of the Judiciary in Our Society” included a section on challenges faced by the legal system, including references to corruption, case backlogs and judge shortages.

The section went beyond explaining court structure and access to justice, noting that complaints can be filed via the government grievance portal and that “people do experience corruption at various levels of the judiciary.” It also outlined the internal mechanisms for holding judges accountable.

CJI’s Strong Reaction to NCERT Book

Almost immediately, the content triggered a political and judicial backlash. As per reports, on Wednesday, the Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of the matter during the hearing, with Chief Justice of India Surya Kant expressing deep concern. “I will not allow anyone to defame the institution,” he said after senior lawyers raised the issue in court, as per reports. “All High Court judges are perturbed. I will take up the matter suo motu. Law will take its course.”

According to reports, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who brought the matter before the court, questioned why the judiciary was singled out. “What about the massive corruption of politicians, ministers, public servants and investigation agencies, and why governments brush them under the carpet?” he said in a post on X.

Lawyers Raise Concerns

Another senior lawyer, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, echoed the sentiment, arguing that corruption exists in many institutions and that singling out the judiciary in Class 8 material appeared “selective”.

Following the uproar, the new textbook was pulled off sale and removed from the NCERT publication counter in Delhi. Sources in the Education Ministry confirmed that the section on judicial corruption will be rewritten or removed entirely. “This section should not have been written,” said a government source, adding that “inspirational things should have been written instead.”

The political dimension of the controversy has also been significant. Some critics argue that discussing corruption in any institution is important for civic education, while others maintain that teaching young students about systemic flaws without extensive context could harm faith in constitutional bodies.

