Home > India > Ahmedabad Tragedy: Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil's Nephew Accidentally Kills Wife, Distressed By Her Death, Maritime Board Officer Takes His Own Life

Ahmedabad Tragedy: Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil’s Nephew Accidentally Kills Wife, Distressed By Her Death, Maritime Board Officer Takes His Own Life

A tragic incident unfolded in Ahmedabad after Congress Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil’s nephew allegedly shot his wife accidentally with a licensed revolver before killing himself. The incident occurred late Wednesday night at the couple’s fifth-floor apartment, police said. Authorities are probing all angles, including whether an argument preceded the firing.

Ahmedabad shocker: Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil’s nephew allegedly shoots wife accidentally, then dies by suicide; probe on. Photo: X.
Ahmedabad shocker: Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil’s nephew allegedly shoots wife accidentally, then dies by suicide; probe on. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: January 23, 2026 08:53:50 IST

Ahmedabad Tragedy: Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil’s Nephew Accidentally Kills Wife, Distressed By Her Death, Maritime Board Officer Takes His Own Life

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil’s nephew, Yashrajsinh Gohil, allegedly shot his wife accidentally with a licensed revolver in their Ahmedabad residence before turning the weapon on himself, police officials said on Thursday.

The incident occurred in the couple’s fifth-floor apartment between 10.30 pm and midnight on Wednesday, according to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Jitendra Brahmbhatt.

Deceased Identified As Yashrajsinh Gohil, Rajeshwari Gohil

Police identified the deceased as Yashrajsinh Gohil (35), a Class-I officer with the Gujarat Maritime Board, and his wife Rajeshwari Gohil (30). The couple had married in November last year and had been living in Ahmedabad for the past two months.

Citing a statement given by Yashrajsinh’s mother, Devyaniba Gohil, police said the couple was inside their bedroom when a bullet was accidentally discharged from Yashrajsinh’s licensed revolver. The bullet struck Rajeshwari at the base of her head.

Following the incident, Yashrajsinh reportedly rushed to his mother’s room and told her that an ambulance needed to be called.

Rajeshwari Gohil Dead on Arrival

Police records show that Yashrajsinh contacted the 108 emergency ambulance service at 11.42 pm. Paramedics reached the apartment shortly thereafter and declared Rajeshwari dead on the spot.

Emergency medical personnel confirmed that she had succumbed to the gunshot injury by the time they arrived.

According to Devyaniba’s statement, Yashrajsinh appeared deeply shaken after learning that his wife had died. Moments later, a gunshot was heard from the bedroom.

Devyaniba and the ambulance staff rushed back into the room and found Yashrajsinh lying in a pool of blood with a bullet wound to his head. He was declared dead at the scene.

What is Police Saying?

“Prima facie, it appears accidental firing followed by suicide. However, all angles will be probed,” ACP Jitendra Brahmbhatt told TOI.

Police officials added that an argument had taken place between the couple inside their home on Wednesday night, during which Yashrajsinh used his licensed revolver. The exact sequence of events leading to the firing is being investigated.

Originally from Bhavnagar, the couple had shifted to Ahmedabad after their marriage two months ago. Police confirmed that this was the second marriage for both Yashrajsinh and Rajeshwari.

According to initial police reports, the incident took place after the couple returned home from dinner. Officials stated that Yashrajsinh used a licensed firearm kept in the house, resulting in Rajeshwari’s immediate death.

DISCLAIMER: (If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, we urge  you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers.)

Helplines

AASRA  – 9820466726 

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health – 9999666555 

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline- 7676602602

Lifeline Foundation- 9088030303

First published on: Jan 23, 2026 8:53 AM IST
Tags: ahmedabad, Congress MP, gujrat police, Gun Fire, Shaktisinh Gohil, Suicide

Ahmedabad Tragedy: Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil’s Nephew Accidentally Kills Wife, Distressed By Her Death, Maritime Board Officer Takes His Own Life

Ahmedabad Tragedy: Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil’s Nephew Accidentally Kills Wife, Distressed By Her Death, Maritime Board Officer Takes His Own Life
Ahmedabad Tragedy: Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil’s Nephew Accidentally Kills Wife, Distressed By Her Death, Maritime Board Officer Takes His Own Life
Ahmedabad Tragedy: Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil’s Nephew Accidentally Kills Wife, Distressed By Her Death, Maritime Board Officer Takes His Own Life
Ahmedabad Tragedy: Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil’s Nephew Accidentally Kills Wife, Distressed By Her Death, Maritime Board Officer Takes His Own Life

