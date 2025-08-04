Home > India > AIADMK Files Contempt Plea Over ‘Stalin-Named’ Scheme, DMK Takes Matter to SC

The AIADMK filed a contempt plea against the Tamil Nadu government for continuing to use CM Stalin’s name in a health scheme despite a court ban. The DMK has approached the Supreme Court, which will hear the matter on August 6.

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: August 4, 2025 19:23:51 IST

AIADMK MP and former minister C. Ve Shanmugam filed a contempt petition in the Madras High Court, accusing state officials of violating its directive by promoting the healthcare outreach initiative “Nalam Kaakkum Stalin”, which bears the name of sitting Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

High Court Stays Scheme Name, DMK Appeals

Last week, the Madras High Court restrained the Tamil Nadu government from using the names or photos of living political figures specifically referencing “Ungaludan Stalin” and “Nalam Kaakkum Stalin” in welfare schemes. The court emphasised compliance with Election Commission and Supreme Court norms regarding political attribution in public programmes.
 In response, the DMK-led state government has approached the Supreme Court, which has scheduled a hearing of the appeal for August 6.

Legal Arguments 

Shanmugam argues that the continued use of Stalin’s name defies court orders and highlights institutional neutrality. The DMK counters by asserting that the Chief Minister, unlike past leaders, is a constitutional office-holder, and scheme advertisement featuring his name or image is legally permissible. DMK sources also cite precedents, noting AIADMK’s own bias for naming schemes after former CM Jayalalithaa.

This case will determine whether naming or promoting government schemes after current political office-holders violates judicial or electoral norms an issue with major implications for welfare communication strategies as Tamil Nadu prepares for assembly elections in 2026.

