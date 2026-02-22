Air India Cancels Flights To New York, Newark On February 23 As Severe Winter Storm, Heavy Snow Lash US East Coast

Air India: Air India has cancelled all flights to and from New York and Newark scheduled for February 23 due to forecasts of a severe winter storm set to hit large parts of the US East Coast. The decision comes amid warnings of heavy snowfall and strong winds expected to disrupt air travel.

The airline said adverse weather conditions across New York, New Jersey, and nearby regions on February 22 and 23 could significantly affect flight operations.

Safety-Driven Decision, Passengers Offered Support

In a travel advisory, Air India said the cancellations were made prioritising passenger and crew safety.

“In view of the safety, well-being, and convenience of our passengers and crew, all Air India flights to and from New York and Newark have been cancelled on 23 February,” the airline said.

The carrier added that dedicated teams are assisting affected passengers with rebooking options and other travel support.

Delta Announces Proactive Cancellations

US-based Delta Air Lines has also announced proactive cancellations ahead of the approaching storm, identified as Winter Storm Hernando.

Delta confirmed flight disruptions beginning Sunday through Monday, particularly at major East Coast hubs including Boston (BOS), New York’s John F Kennedy (JFK), and LaGuardia (LGA). The airline is allowing customers to adjust travel plans without change fees to reduce inconvenience.

Blizzard Warnings Issued Across East Coast

Blizzard warnings have been issued for New York City and parts of New Jersey and Connecticut as the powerful system moves across the region.

According to the National Weather Service, winter storm alerts remain in place from the Mid-Atlantic to the Northeast. Forecasters predict up to 1.5 feet (46 cm) of snow in and around New York City, including Long Island, marking the city’s first blizzard warning since 2017.

Wind speeds of 25–35 mph, with gusts reaching up to 55 mph, are expected, particularly in coastal areas stretching from New Jersey to southeastern New England.

Authorities have warned that heavy snowfall combined with strong winds could lead to hazardous travel conditions, coastal flooding, and potential power outages. Meanwhile, Washington DC and Baltimore remain under a winter storm watch as officials prepare for worsening weather across the region.

