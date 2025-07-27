Home > India > Air India Express Flight Delayed At Hindon Airport Due To Technical Glitch

Air India Express Flight Delayed At Hindon Airport Due To Technical Glitch

An Air India Express flight failed to take off from Ghaziabad due to a technical glitch and airport watch hour limits. Passengers were offered refunds and hotel stays. A similar issue was reported on a Kozhikode–Doha flight, which returned shortly after takeoff.

Air India Express flights face delays in Ghaziabad and Kozhikode due to technical issues.
Air India Express flights face delays in Ghaziabad and Kozhikode due to technical issues.

Published By: Lavanya R
Published: July 27, 2025 23:56:46 IST

An Air India Express flight on Sunday failed to take off from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad due to a technical issue and subsequent watch hour limitations at the airport, an Air India Express spokesperson said.

The spokesperson mentioned that the flight will depart once the airport becomes available for commercial operations in the morning.

The airline has offered passengers several options, including hotel accommodation, complimentary rescheduling, or cancellation with a full refund.

“One of our flights from Hindon is operating with a delay, as it could not take off following a technical issue and subsequent watch hour limitations at the airport. The flight will depart once the airport is available for commercial operations in the morning. We have provided guests with options including hotel accommodation, complimentary rescheduling, or cancellation with a full refund,” the spokesperson added.

Further details are awaited.

On July 23, another Air India Express flight (IX375) from Kozhikode to Doha returned to its origin shortly after takeoff due to a technical issue.

The flight took off at 9:17 AM and landed safely back at Calicut International Airport at 11:12 AM. The airline arranged for an alternative aircraft and provided refreshments to the passengers. The flight later departed as scheduled.

According to the spokesperson,

“One of our flights returned to Kozhikode, Kerala, after takeoff due to a technical issue. We arranged an alternative aircraft on a priority basis and provided the guests with refreshments during the delay, and the flight has since departed.”

Flight IX375, a Boeing 737-86N, was scheduled to depart Kozhikode at 08:50 AM and arrive in Doha by 10:50 AM. The aircraft took off slightly behind schedule at 09:17 AM but was diverted back to Kozhikode shortly after departure. It was diverted to Calicut International Airport, according to Flightradar24.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Former Maharashtra Minister Eknath Khadse’s Son-in-law Arrested In Drug Party Case

RELATED News

India vs England Test: Ravindra Jadeja’s Historic Century, Joins Elite Club With 1000 Runs
UPPSC RO/ARO Exam Held Peacefully Across 75 Districts, Records 42.29% Attendance
INDIA Bloc To Stage Protest In Parliament Over Bihar Voter List Revision Tomorrow
Saurabh Bharadwaj Hits Back At BJP’s ‘No Computer Labs’ Claim, Calls It False Narrative
Haridwar Temple Stampede: President Murmu Condoles Death, Ex Gratia Announced, Electrocution Denied

LATEST NEWS

US and EU Strike Last-Minute Trade Deal, Averting Major Tariff Showdown
Air India Express Flight Delayed At Hindon Airport Due To Technical Glitch
Slow Down Brain Aging and Clear Your Mind—No Magic Needed
Thailand and Cambodia Leaders to Meet in Malaysia to End Deadly Border Conflict – What We Know
CII Urges Central Law For Time-Bound Service Delivery To Businesses, Cites Need For Regulatory Certainty
VinFast Opens First Showroom In India Ahead Of EV Plant Launch, Targets 35 Dealerships By Year-End
EasyJet Flight Diverted After Passenger Claims Bomb Threat, Shouts ‘Death to Trump’
GTRI Urges Caution: India Should Seek Written Clarity in US Trade Deal Talks, Citing Japan And Vietnam Cases
Markets On Edge: Global Events, Trade Talks, And Earnings To Shape Sentiment This Week
Is a comeback of the Trad Daddy necessary? An Examination of Traditional Parenting
Air India Express Flight Delayed At Hindon Airport Due To Technical Glitch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Air India Express Flight Delayed At Hindon Airport Due To Technical Glitch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Air India Express Flight Delayed At Hindon Airport Due To Technical Glitch
Air India Express Flight Delayed At Hindon Airport Due To Technical Glitch
Air India Express Flight Delayed At Hindon Airport Due To Technical Glitch
Air India Express Flight Delayed At Hindon Airport Due To Technical Glitch

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?