Home > India > Air India Flight Skids Off Mumbai Runway After Landing In Heavy Rain; Three Tyres Burst, All Passengers Safe

An Air India flight arriving from Kochi skidded off the runway at Mumbai Airport amid heavy rainfall. The aircraft suffered tyre bursts and possible engine damage, but all passengers and crew are safe. The incident led to temporary use of the secondary runway.

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: July 21, 2025 16:11:08 IST

An Air India flight arriving in Mumbai from Kerala’s Kochi veered off the runway on Monday morning amid intense rainfall, leading to a brief scare at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). Fortunately, all passengers and crew members are reported safe.

The incident occurred around 9:27 AM when flight AI 2744, an Airbus A320 (VT-TYA), touched down in challenging weather conditions. Preliminary reports suggest that the aircraft overshot the runway due to low visibility and wet tarmac caused by continuous rain.

Tyres Burst, Engine Suspected Damaged

Sources familiar with the matter revealed that three of the aircraft’s tyres burst during the landing. There is also a suspicion that the engine might have suffered some damage, although this has yet to be officially confirmed. Despite the complications, the pilot managed to taxi the aircraft safely to the terminal gate.

Passengers were swiftly deboarded, and no injuries were reported.

Air India Responds to Incident

Air India released a statement soon after the event, explaining the sequence of events and confirming the safety of all onboard.

“Flight AI2744, operating from Kochi to Mumbai on 21 July 2025, experienced heavy rain during landing, resulting in a runway excursion after touchdown. The aircraft taxied safely to the gate, and all passengers and crew members have since disembarked. The aircraft has been grounded for checks. The safety of passengers and crew remains our top priority,” said an Air India spokesperson.

CSMIA Shifts to Secondary Runway to Manage Operations

Emergency teams at Mumbai airport were activated immediately to manage the situation and ensure airport operations were not disrupted.

According to a spokesperson from CSMIA, “An incoming aircraft from Kochi experienced a runway excursion at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai at 09.27 hours on 21 July 2025. CSMIA’s emergency response teams were immediately activated to manage the runway excursion. All passengers and crew are safe. There are minor damages reported to the airport’s primary runway – 09/27.”

To maintain continuity of flight operations, the airport switched temporarily to its secondary runway (14/32). Officials confirmed that the damaged primary runway is undergoing repairs and inspections to restore full services soon.

The incident once again highlights the challenges posed by India’s monsoon season to aviation operations, especially in busy airports like Mumbai. Aviation authorities are expected to review the landing protocols and preparedness measures in the wake of this incident.

