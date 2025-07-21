Is Internal Congress Rift Threatening Shashi Tharoor’s Future In Kerala Politics? K Muraleedharan Warns Congress MP

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor is again at the eye of a political storm, with sharp flak this time coming within his own party. Congress veteran and MP K Muraleedharan has openly stated that the Kerala Congress party will not work with Tharoor, criticizing him for continuously attacking Congress leadership and wandering away from party principles.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, Muraleedharan had stated, “The last word will be with the Congress high command, which will decide as to whether he should be acting against or he can stay in the party. We are not willing to cooperate with him in Kerala because he always launches frontal attacks on the Congress and Indira Gandhi.”. In the previous one year, PM Modi did not utter a single word against Sanjay Gandhi, but he blamed Sanjay Gandhi. He never agrees with Rahul Gandhi’s words.

Muraleedharan also lashed out at Tharoor’s non-performance in his constituency. “We are disgruntled with his performance in Kerala. He is no longer visiting his parliamentary constituency. We have made it clear that we will not work with him in the coming local body elections. We will work according to the instructions received from the high command,” he added.

Shashi Tharoor’s “Nation First” Stand Sparks Debate

The row broke out after Tharoor recently stated that national security has to take precedence over party politics. While responding to a question from a student at an event in Kochi, the Congress MP explained, “Sometimes, parties feel it is treacherous when we work with other parties in the interest of national security. But in my mind, the country comes first. Parties are just a means to make India a good India.”

ALSO READ: Shashi Tharoor Critiques Sanjay Gandhi’s Sterilisation Drive, Emergency Flashback Sparks Row In Congress

Tharoor said that the political differences should not take precedence over the country’s welfare. Referring to the words of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, he said, “Who lives if India dies? India must come first, and then only can we all live.”

RSP Leader Rebuts Shashi Tharoor’s Comments

Tharoor’s remark invited censure from RSP MP N K Premachandran, who stated that any political party by nature functions for the welfare of the nation. “How can you separate the party’s interest and the national interest? None of the parties are against the interests of the nation. The differentiation he is creating is incorrect,” Premachandran stated.

The growing divide between Tharoor and Kerala Congress leaders comes at a time when buzz regarding his potential chief ministerial ambitions is running high. Muraleedharan’s declaration that the party will not support him in Kerala may be a serious setback for Tharoor’s political direction in the state.

Experts state that Tharoor’s “country first” comments, aimed at pointing out his independence of thought, have perhaps further irritated Congress loyalists, who see his words as diluting the integrity of party unity.

(Taken inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Is Congress Turning Against Its Own ‘Trump Card’? Rift Over Shashi Tharoor’s Stance Grows