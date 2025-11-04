Air Travel Rule BIG Update: DGCA Proposes Free Ticket Cancellation And Changes Within 48 Hours Of Booking

Air travellers in India may soon get more flexibility and stronger refund rights. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation proposes new ticket refund rules that will allow passengers to cancel or modify their bookings within a 48-hour window without paying any additional charge, except the difference in fare on revised booking.

According to the draft CAR, an airline will have to provide a “look-in option” for the initial two days, or 48 hours, from the date of booking. During this time, a passenger will be allowed to scrutinise his travel details and even cancel the ticket or change the date/time of travel without paying any cancellation/modification charges. The passenger will have to bear only the usual prevailing fare in case he decides to travel on a different date or time.

Name Correction Made Easy

The DGCA has also suggested that if there is a spelling mistake and it is reported to the airline within 24 hours of booking, carriers must provide name corrections free of cost if booked directly on the website of the airline.

In a big shift, the draft policy puts the onus of refunding money to passengers on airlines even if a ticket is booked through online travel portals or agents. This is aimed at eliminating complaints of confusion and delay by passengers over refund issues due to agents and airlines shifting responsibility to each other.

More flexible journey for flyers

Refund timelines have also been tightened. The DGCA has instructed airlines that refunds should be processed in 21 working days for quicker financial closure.

However, the 48-hour flexibility benefit will not apply to bookings made close to the date of travel. The proposal excludes domestic flights departing within five days of booking and international flights departing within fifteen days.

It has also been proposed by the aviation regulator that in case of a medical emergency, when passengers cancel their tickets, they may get a refund or credit shell so that the amount can be utilized for future travel.

These are proposed changes in view of persistent complaints about complicated refund processes set by airlines and high cancellation fees, which came into the spotlight during the pandemic when passengers struggled to get back their money. The DGCA has invited comments from the public and other stakeholders on the draft rules until November 30.

