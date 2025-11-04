‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’: BJP Praises Shashi Tharoor For Calling Out Dynasty Politics, Warns Of Backlash From Congress

Senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s sharp critique of dynastic politics in India has triggered a political storm, drawing unexpected praise from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a cautionary warning.

In his article for international media organisation Project Syndicate, titled “Indian Politics Are a Family Business,” Tharoor argues that major political parties including the Congress, Samajwadi Party, DMK, Trinamool Congress and National Conference continue to prioritise lineage over merit.

“When political power is determined by lineage rather than ability or grassroots engagement, the quality of governance suffers,” Tharoor writes, adding that it is “high time India traded dynasty for meritocracy”.

The Congress MP calls for reforms such as term limits, internal party elections, and empowering voters to choose leaders based on capability rather than surnames.

BJP Latches On to Tharoor’s Remarks

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla praised the article, calling it “very insightful”, and claimed Tharoor had directly targeted “Nepo kids” in Indian politics.

Poonawalla, once a Congress member himself, said Tharoor had become “Khatron ke Khiladi” someone who plays with danger for speaking against dynastic politics.

“Sir, when I called out Nepo Naamdar Rahul Gandhi in 2017 — you know what happened to me,” Poonawalla posted on social media, adding that the “first family is very vengeful”.

Poonawalla quit the Congress in 2017 after publicly alleging that the party’s internal elections were a “sham”.

Tharoor–Congress Rift Deepens?

Tharoor’s article comes at a time when his relations with the Congress leadership are already strained. His recent remarks on India’s diplomatic stand after the Pahalgam terror attack and the Operation Sindoor narrative reportedly upset senior leaders.

Tharoor, who unsuccessfully contested the Congress presidential election against Mallikarjun Kharge in 2022, has often been viewed as a reformist voice within the party.

With this latest intervention, the debate around dynasty politics vs meritocracy has once again been reignited this time with the BJP cheering him on.

