Alcoholic Drinks, Cosmetics, Medical Devices To Get Cheaper In India? Here’s The Full List Of US Products Getting Zero Duty Under India-US Trade Deal

India is set to cut duties and give zero tariffs on a list of US products under a new trade framework with the United States, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday. This announcement came as part of an interim agreement aimed at boosting trade between the two biggest democracies.

Zero tariffs mean these US goods can enter India without any import tax and makes them cheaper and easier to buy for Indian businesses and consumers.

Zero Tariffs List of Products

At a press briefing in New Delhi, Goyal listed several American products that will attract zero tariffs when imported into India. According to him, these items were carefully chosen so that domestic industries are not harmed. The products that will come under zero tariffs include:

Distillers Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) used in animal husbandry

Wines, spirits and other alcoholic beverages

Select medicines, including some cancer drugs

Some cosmetic items

Certain organic and inorganic chemicals

Computer-related products

Some medical devices such as microscopes

Zero Tariffs Aim to Boost Competition

Reports say that Goyal explained that the idea behind offering zero tariffs is to increase competition and improve quality in the Indian market. “When these products come, there will be competition, the consumers will get good quality products, the product will remain cheap and there will be efficiency in the market,” he said.

The commerce minister also made it clear that zero tariffs have not been offered on sensitive agricultural products. He said India is self-sufficient in key areas like rice, wheat and dairy, and no import benefits have been given to the US for these items. This decision, he said, was taken to protect Indian farmers and local producers, according to reports.

Zero Tariffs Part of Bigger Trade Deal

As per reports, Goyal added that tariff reductions are being done in a balanced way. While zero tariffs are being offered on selected goods, India is also ensuring that domestic manufacturing and jobs are not affected.

This announcement comes at a time when India and the US are working towards a larger bilateral trade agreement. Global trade patterns are changing, and both countries are looking to strengthen economic partnerships.

The interim deal is seen as a stepping stone toward a full trade pact that could be finalised in the coming months. Experts believe that zero tariffs on select items could help boost trade volumes and improve access to advanced products.

