Home > India > Who Is Pappu Yadav? Bihar MP Arrested in 1995 Forgery Case, Says, ‘I Don’t Know What Will Happen’

Who Is Pappu Yadav? Bihar MP Arrested in 1995 Forgery Case, Says, 'I Don't Know What Will Happen'

Bihar MP Pappu Yadav, known for his “Robin Hood” image, was arrested in a revived 1995 forgery case. Facing legal pressure, he expressed fears over his health, saying, “I am not well... I don’t know what will happen with me.”

Who is Pappu Yadav? Bihar MP Arrested in 1995 Forgery Case Amid Health Concerns
Who is Pappu Yadav? Bihar MP Arrested in 1995 Forgery Case Amid Health Concerns

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 7, 2026 03:05:06 IST

Who Is Pappu Yadav? Bihar MP Arrested in 1995 Forgery Case, Says, 'I Don't Know What Will Happen'

Rajesh Ranjan, who people know by his nickname Pappu Yadav, stands as one of the most controversial yet enduring politicians in Bihar.

Pappu Yadav, who currently represents Purnia as an Independent MP, built his career through his “Robin Hood” image, which he combined with his extensive work in social causes and his ongoing legal disputes.

His political career has followed a pattern of alternating between major legal victories and unexpected prison terms while he has maintained control over the Seemanchal region through his strong appeal to voters.

Forgery Case Legalities

Pappu Yadav was arrested during late night hours because authorities revived a 1995 forgery case against him that they had previously closed. The authorities executed the warrant after his home experienced a period of “late-night drama” which led to more serious legal actions against him, according to the ongoing court case.

The case includes accusations of document falsification and procedural fraud, which have existed for almost three decades. The independent lawmaker faces increasing legal pressure because authorities have chosen to enforce a warrant that relates to an old offense.

The development creates a new complex situation for his legal history because a veteran politician with multiple criminal trials must now navigate the judicial system.

Health Vulnerability Concerns

In the high-stakes law enforcement standoff, Yadav used his failing health state to change the story about his condition. He expressed his safety concerns and future doubts to reporters when he said, “I am not well…I don’t know what will happen with me.”

The request demonstrates how personal health issues impact his ability to maintain his political position. Yadav uses his health condition to show that he suffers from official abuse instead of being a criminal who hides from law enforcement.

The statement reflects a sense of profound apprehension, suggesting that his current incarceration poses a risk that transcends simple legal consequences, touching on his immediate physical well-being.

First published on: Feb 7, 2026 3:05 AM IST
Iran Refuses To Halt Uranium Enrichment During Nuclear Talks With US, Demands Comprehensive Sanction Relief

Who Is Pappu Yadav? Bihar MP Arrested in 1995 Forgery Case, Says, ‘I Don’t Know What Will Happen’

