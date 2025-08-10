LIVE TV
Home > India > 'Algorithm Does Not Have Awareness…': What Did IIM-Kozhikode Director Debashis Chatterjee Said About AI?

The IIM (Indian Institute of Management) Kozhikode director Debashis Chatterjee was speaking at the ‘Mindful Leadership Masterclass’ on the topic ‘Explore the essence of the human factor in an AI world’, according to The New Indian Express report.

IIM Kozhikode Director Debashis Chatterjee (Photo credit- @debchattweet)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 10, 2025 18:19:00 IST

The IIM (Indian Institute of Management) Kozhikode director Debashis Chatterjee was speaking at the ‘Mindful Leadership Masterclass’ on the topic ‘Explore the essence of the human factor in an AI world’, according to The New Indian Express report. Mr Chatterjee said, “Ultimately, what the advent of AI does is that it will push us to a point where one gains the ability to function with their intuitive senses, beyond all data, in every case. Algorithm does not have awareness.” According to the IIM Director, AI cannot replace humans in terms of leadership as it requires humanitarian qualities. Mr Chatterjee’s latest book ‘One Minute Wisdom’, on transformative coaching for life, learning and leadership.

Are there some job categories in which the AI cannot replace humans?

The artificial intelligence is advancing and there are apprehensions that this technology is bound to overtake many jobs in different sectors. This article throws light on some of these job categories:

•    Doctors, Nurses, and Therapists

No doubt, AI can assist with diagnosis and treatment planning. However, the job of a healthcare professional requires empathy and complex decisions to make as well regarding the operations. These and aspects like patient care are difficult to automate.

•    Physical Therapists

Yes, AI can be made to assist the humans in exercises and monitoring with the help of software and other pre-recorded information. However, only the physical therapists are the one who can provide the human touch, adaptability, and personalized care.

   Mental Health Professionals

It requires humans to understand the problems of someone’s personal life, whether it is the childhood trauma and other problems. Therapists use therapy and counseling to cure these conditions. Human connection, empathy, and the ability to understand complex emotions are integral aspects of therapy which are difficult for AI to replicate. 

Also read: IIM Kozhikode opens CAT 2025 Registration, Exam scheduled for November 30

Tags: Debashis ChatterjeeIIM Kozhikode directorOne Minute Wisdom book

