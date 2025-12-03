All Heroes Don’t Wear Capes: A Pack Of ‘Stray Dogs’ Protect Abandoned Baby Through Cold Night in Nabadwip, Bengal

Baby Found Guarded by Stray Dogs in Nabadwip
A group of stray dogs in Nabadwip came to the rescue in an unanticipated way on Monday night, resembling an unbelievable miracle. Instead of barking or attacking, they encircled an abandoned newborn, a boy, with no blanket or note but only crying for help in the cold, wrapped in a tight shield.
The local people in the vicinity heard the sound and thought it was coming from a neighbor’s house, completely unaware that a baby was outside struggling for life. For several hours, the dogs kept the vigil till sunrise, only after a woman happened to see the baby, who then rushed to save her, did they leave.
Infant Found in Railroad Workers’ Colony
The infant, found without any blanket, note, or reason at all, was discovered in the Swarupnagar Rail Colony located around 10km from Mayapur. And here comes the unbelievable part, which you would not believe unless it was repeated: a group of stray dogs had very quietly surrounded the baby, and therefore, it was like they were guarding the baby throughout the night.
The locals who later called the police reported the dogs did not move until dawn, nearly as if they had taken up a night shift. It’s a typical situation that makes you think, and sometimes the most unexpected heroes are the ones that are four-legged.
