Home > India > All Heroes Don’t Wear Capes: A Pack Of ‘Stray Dogs’ Protect Abandoned Baby Through Cold Night in Nabadwip, Bengal

All Heroes Don’t Wear Capes: A Pack Of ‘Stray Dogs’ Protect Abandoned Baby Through Cold Night in Nabadwip, Bengal

In Nabadwip, stray dogs miraculously protected an abandoned newborn overnight. Rescued at dawn, the baby is safe, sparking awe, gratitude, and an investigation into the mysterious abandonment.

A Pack Of 'Stray Dogs' Protect Abandoned Baby Through Cold Night in Nabadwip (Pic: iStocks)
A Pack Of 'Stray Dogs' Protect Abandoned Baby Through Cold Night in Nabadwip (Pic: iStocks)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 3, 2025 12:12:25 IST

Baby Found Guarded by Stray Dogs in Nabadwip

A group of stray dogs in Nabadwip came to the rescue in an unanticipated way on Monday night, resembling an unbelievable miracle. Instead of barking or attacking, they encircled an abandoned newborn, a boy, with no blanket or note but only crying for help in the cold, wrapped in a tight shield.

The local people in the vicinity heard the sound and thought it was coming from a neighbor’s house, completely unaware that a baby was outside struggling for life. For several hours, the dogs kept the vigil till sunrise, only after a woman happened to see the baby, who then rushed to save her, did they leave.

Infant Found in Railroad Workers’ Colony

The infant, found without any blanket, note, or reason at all, was discovered in the Swarupnagar Rail Colony located around 10km from Mayapur. And here comes the unbelievable part, which you would not believe unless it was repeated: a group of stray dogs had very quietly surrounded the baby, and therefore, it was like they were guarding the baby throughout the night.

The locals who later called the police reported the dogs did not move until dawn, nearly as if they had taken up a night shift. It’s a typical situation that makes you think, and sometimes the most unexpected heroes are the ones that are four-legged.

Residents Describe ‘Heart Wrenching’Moment

Local people who at first spotted the scene said it gave them “goosebumps.” The dogs were not aggressive but only alert, standing by as if they grasped that the baby was having a hard time surviving. Most people thought at first that the cries were from a sick child inside a house nearby and never imagined that a newborn was lying outside with the stray dogs acting as silent sentinels.

The witnesses portrayed the moment as surreal and emotional and mentioned how the dogs’ watchfulness through the cold night was almost like a deity protecting the baby until help came at dawn. The whole scene made the residents feel both shocked and impressed.

Infant Gets Medical Attention As Inquiry Starts

After the extraordinary night watch by the dogs was over, one of the residents immediately wrapped the baby in her dupatta and called the neighbours, who in turn came quickly to assist. The little one was first taken to Maheshganj Hospital, then moved to Krishnanagar Sadar Hospital. The doctors said no harm was done to the baby, and the bloody spot on the head was just from birth, though a little relief in an otherwise shocking situation.

At the same time, the police are looking into the matter as a possible abandonment case and have started the inquiry, while the child welfare authority has begun the process for long-term care.

The community still cannot believe that the dogs that were always barked at were the ones that took turns, silently keeping the baby warm during the night of frost. In a touching move, the people living around the area gave the dogs food later, thanking them, and thus the shock of the night turned into a story of unexpected protection, bravery, and neighborhood loyalty.

(With Inputs From PTI)
First published on: Dec 3, 2025 12:12 PM IST
QUICK LINKS