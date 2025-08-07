‘All Political Parties Are Realizing The Importance Of Women’- Lok Sabha MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal Speaks In We Women Want Enclave And Shakti Awards 2025

The much-anticipated another edition of the We Women Want enclave was organized by NewsX on August 7th, 2025 and women from many prominent fields were invited to share their life experiences and express opinions on different topics. The Lok Sabha MP and the former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal also shared about her political journey in an interaction with the Editorial Director Priya Sahgal. Mrs Badal talked about how the times have changed for women in the politics and political parties are realizing the importance of women. According to Mrs Badal, it was difficult for her to make a space for her in the men’s world of politics. However, Harsimrat Kaur Badal said that, she managed to do it and even won the 4th election in a row. Mrs Badal also elucidated how it is a tough journey for a woman since taking birth and fighting the biases against the women as well.

We Women Want

The event aims to celebrate the strength and achievements of women and also talk about the many issues they face in everyday life. Big names like politician Shashi Tharoor, actress Dia Mirza, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Ektaa R Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, and Sunny Leone are expected to attend.

About We Women Want: A Show That Listens to Women

We Women Want is a weekly show on NewsX that focuses on real issues that matter to women. It talks about topics like domestic violence, IVF, breast cancer, relationships, single parenting, workplace problems, and more. The show not only highlights winners but also gives space to those who are struggling.

Many times, experts such as lawyers, doctors, and activists come on the show to help women find support and answers. Over time, it has become more than just a talk show, it’s become a platform where women can speak, be heard, and get help when needed.

