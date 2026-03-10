Amid Shortage Of LPG, Govt Boosts Production By 10%, Invokes Special Act To Stop Hoarding As Delhi, Hyderabad, Uttar Pradesh Witness Rush At Gas Agencies

The government has said there is no shortage of LPG in India, even as concerns about cooking gas supplies grew due to the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran. Government sources said that several emergency steps were taken after directions issued earlier, and these measures have already helped stabilise the supply situation across the country.

According to government sources, oil refineries have increased LPG production by about 10% to make sure supplies remain steady. Officials said that all refineries are currently operating at full capacity and the situation has now been brought under control.

“Steps taken after directions issued yesterday have helped stabilise the LPG supply situation,” government sources said. They added that India is currently in a stronger position than many other countries when it comes to handling the present energy situation.

Essential Commodities Act Invoked, Monitoring Period Extended to 25 Days

Officials also clarified that the Essential Commodities Act has been invoked, not the Essential Services Maintenance Act, to prevent hoarding and malpractices in the market. As part of these measures, the government has extended the LPG booking monitoring period from 21 days to 25 days. This move is meant to stop panic buying and ensure that cylinders reach households that need them the most.

Sources said the government is also in constant contact with several countries to make sure that energy supplies continue without disruption. Earlier concerns had emerged because of the widening West Asia conflict and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, which is one of the world’s most important shipping routes for oil and gas. India imports a large share of its LPG through this route.

The government said household consumption remains the top priority, and people have been urged not to believe rumours circulating on social media about a nationwide shortage.

Hospitality Sector Hit as Commercial LPG Supplies Tighten

At the same time, the wider crisis has affected some sectors. Restaurants and hotels in cities such as Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru have reported difficulties in getting 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders. Some establishments say supplies stopped since Sunday, forcing closures. Reports suggest that nearly 20% of hotels and restaurants in Mumbai have shut temporarily because of supply disruptions, while prices of commercial cylinders have risen sharply across metros.

To manage the situation, the government has revised natural gas allocation priorities. Gas supply to sectors like petrochemicals has been reduced so that LPG production, CNG for vehicles and piped cooking gas for households can continue without interruption.

Officials noted that around 80% of India’s 21-million-tonne LPG imports have been affected by the disruptions. Because of this, refineries have been asked to increase domestic LPG output by diverting petrochemical streams and using more natural gas, ensuring that cooking gas supply for households remains secure.

