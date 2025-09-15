Amit Shah inaugurates Phase-2 Kanya Chhatralaya and Rs 100 crore "Dikri Dattak Yojana" at Sardar Dham
Home > India > Amit Shah inaugurates Phase-2 Kanya Chhatralaya and Rs 100 crore "Dikri Dattak Yojana" at Sardar Dham

Amit Shah inaugurates Phase-2 Kanya Chhatralaya and Rs 100 crore "Dikri Dattak Yojana" at Sardar Dham

Amit Shah inaugurates Phase-2 Kanya Chhatralaya and Rs 100 crore "Dikri Dattak Yojana" at Sardar Dham

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 15, 2025 02:18:07 IST

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 15 (ANI): Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah inaugurated Phase-2 Kanya Chhatralaya and Rs 100 crore “Dikri Dattak Yojana” at Sardardham. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel graced the event, the Chief Minister’s office said in a press release.

Union Home Minister and Chief Minister offered floral tributes to the statue of Sardar Patel at Sardar Dham. Furthermore, they engaged in a direct dialogue with all the trustees of Sardar Dham and held detailed discussions on the role of Sardar Dham in nation-building.

On this occasion, Amit Shah stated that if every community became equally conscious, government work would become simpler and more efficient. He further said that the Patel community is a subject of scholarly study. Its enterprises, employment patterns, and transportation networks are all worth examining, especially to understand how long-term influence and leadership are established. He also highlighted that the Patel community has played a key role in the overall development of Gujarat.

Minister lauded the establishment of the girls’ hostel as an exemplary initiative. He said that parents often feel apprehensive about sending their daughters to hostels, but when the community itself provides such a secure environment, even girls from remote villages can pursue higher education and build a secure future. He further emphasised that if every community embraces Sardar Dham’s slogan, “Nation Building through Social Building,” nothing can hinder the creation of a strong and prosperous nation.

On this occasion, Shah lauded the efforts of Sardar Dham, saying it is truly gratifying that the vision of the community leaders, through this outstanding organization, 3 thousand girls and 2 thousand boys are receiving education to bring pride to society, the state, and the nation, has been successfully brought to life. Commending the community’s efforts to empower girls through higher education for their personal development, the Minister stated that in his 40 years of public life, he has visited numerous educational institutions, libraries, and hostels, and among them, the hostel facilities at Sardar Dham are exceptionally well-organised and highly convenient for students.

Union Home Minister advised the trustees gathered that the organisation should offer Gujarati and Hindi classes for hostel students. This would enable the younger generation to learn their mother tongue, gain a deeper understanding of their community’s language, and serve society more effectively in the future. He also suggested that the institution’s e-library be further enhanced by connecting it online with other libraries, thereby making a greater number of books accessible and providing better resources for students preparing for UPSC and GPSC examinations.

Highlighting the upcoming nationwide celebrations of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 150th birth anniversary under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Patel expressed pride in being the heir of such a stalwart and the architect of a united India. He emphasised that the progress of any community is impossible without women’s empowerment. To support this, Sardar Dham has established a hostel for 3 thousand girls, providing facilities for education, accommodation, and meals, thereby strengthening the foundation of girls’ education.

Furthermore, Shah inaugurated the Rs 100 crore “Dikri Dattak Yojana” for girls. CM added that the bright future of girls is made possible by the generosity of the community’s leading donors, and he extended his heartfelt congratulations to all benefactors for their contributions.

The Chief Minister stated that under the leadership of PM Modi and Shah, the country’s borders and security have been significantly strengthened. As part of this effort, steps are being taken to completely eradicate Naxalism by 31st March 2026. He also highlighted the importance of participating in the Prime Minister’s vision for a Viksit Bharat@2047, encouraging people to adopt Swadeshi and prioritise purchasing indigenous products this Diwali. Through such small yet impactful developmental initiatives, he urged everyone present to contribute to nation-building and support the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

During the program, Ravjibhai Sutariya, President of Sardar Dham, warmly welcomed the dignitaries on behalf of all 1,041 trustees. He also highlighted the plans and initiatives of Sardar Dham. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Amit Shah inaugurates Phase-2 Kanya Chhatralaya and Rs 100 crore "Dikri Dattak Yojana" at Sardar Dham

Amit Shah inaugurates Phase-2 Kanya Chhatralaya and Rs 100 crore "Dikri Dattak Yojana" at Sardar Dham

Amit Shah inaugurates Phase-2 Kanya Chhatralaya and Rs 100 crore "Dikri Dattak Yojana" at Sardar Dham
Amit Shah inaugurates Phase-2 Kanya Chhatralaya and Rs 100 crore "Dikri Dattak Yojana" at Sardar Dham
Amit Shah inaugurates Phase-2 Kanya Chhatralaya and Rs 100 crore "Dikri Dattak Yojana" at Sardar Dham
Amit Shah inaugurates Phase-2 Kanya Chhatralaya and Rs 100 crore "Dikri Dattak Yojana" at Sardar Dham

