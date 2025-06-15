Amit Shah: ‘No Caste, No Recommendation, No Bribe’ In UP Police Recruitment

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Sunday distributed appointment letters to 60,244 newly selected constables of the Uttar Pradesh Police, calling it a historic and transparent recruitment process free from caste bias, bribery, or recommendations. Speaking at a large-scale ceremony in Lucknow, Shah said the use of modern technology ensured fairness throughout the selection.

“Till date, police recruitments used to be based on caste and recommendations. Today, it’s purely based on merit and technology. This is a transparent process—without bias, without money, without influence,” he said.

Youth From Every Corner of the State

Calling it a landmark moment, Shah highlighted that the selected candidates come from every caste, community, tehsil, and district of Uttar Pradesh, and are now part of the country’s largest police force. “Today is the most auspicious day in your lives as you join a force of unmatched scale and purpose,” he said.

UP Police Moving Towards Modernisation

Reflecting on the law-and-order situation in Uttar Pradesh before 2017, Shah said, “There was a time when modernisation of the police force was completely missing. Between 2014 and 2017, no visible improvements were made. But once Yogi Adityanath took charge as CM in 2017, UP Police began progressing rapidly.”

He credited the central government’s efforts in bringing technological upgrades to policing and pointed to new control rooms, CCTV networks, over 150 forensic science labs (FSLs), and improved public response systems.

New Recruits Must Uphold ‘Security, Service, Sensitivity’

Encouraging the newly appointed constables, Shah said, “You must carry forward the mantra of ‘Security, Service, and Sensitivity.’ With this strength and modern tools, you must deliver justice and security to the public.”

Major Legal Reforms on the Horizon

The Home Minister also addressed broader judicial reforms underway through amendments to the Indian Penal Code, Evidence Act, and Civil Defence Act.

He said these changes will soon ensure faster justice delivery: “Within five years, we aim to ensure that a citizen’s case is resolved up to the Supreme Court level within three years of filing an FIR.”

UP Police Recruitment: Among the Largest in India

The UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2024 was held on August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31 across 67 districts in the state.

It was conducted in two shifts each day across 1,174 centres. The drive was one of the largest and most tech-driven recruitment efforts in the country, with more than 60,000 vacancies filled.

A post by UP Police on X celebrated the achievement:

“One voice out of 60,000+ dreams. Behind every newly recruited constable is a story of merit and determination.

This transparent, tech-driven process was led by the UP Police Recruitment & Promotion Board.”

Over 8.5 Lakh Jobs in Eight Years

The state government said that over the past eight years, around 8.5 lakh government jobs have been provided in Uttar Pradesh.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, and BJP state president Bhupendra Chaudhary were also present at the ceremony.

ALSO READ: ‘I Was Scared’: Teen Eyewitness Accidentally Films Air India Plane Crash In Ahmedabad