Home > India > Anastasiia Rybakova from Siberia Crowned as Alcazar Watches DQUE Mrs Asia Global 2025

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 24, 2025 19:10:07 IST

Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 24: Alcazar Watches DQUE proudly announces Anastasiia Rybakova from Siberia as the winner of the Mrs Asia Global 2025 title, with Vishani Munasinghe from Srilanka as the first runner-up and Nadezhda Tsoi from Russia as the second runner-up. Aishwarya Sahdev from India was crowned as Mrs Asia 2025. The Mrs Asia Global pageant took place on 23rd September at Gokulam Convention Centre, Kochi. Pegasus Global Pvt Ltd, under the visionary leadership of Dr Ajit Ravi, orchestrated an extraordinary event with unmatched excellence, innovation, and attention to detail, leaving a lasting impression on all. Unlike many others, Pegasus believes beauty is beyond looks, bringing together women from every walk of life to celebrate their stories, talents, and spirit, redefining the essence of pageantry.

The winner was crowned jointly by Pegasus Chairman Dr Ajit Ravi and Pegasus MD Jebitha Ajit. Pegasus Chairman Dr Ajit Ravi and SAJ Group of Companies MD Sajan Varghese crowned the first runner-up, while Parakkat MD Preethi Parakkat and Pegasus Chairman Dr Ajit Ravi crowned the second runner-up. Additionally, the Mrs. Asia winner was crowned by Vibe Munnar Chairman Jolly Antony. The crowning took place in the presence of Pegasus Founder Dr Ajit Ravi. Out of the many applicants for the Mrs Asia Global pageant, 10 stunning contestants were shortlisted and advanced to the grand finals, bringing together beauties from across the world.

Harmeet Singh (Managing Director, U&I Entertainments), Magen Fernandes (Mrs India Global 2021 & Model), Ambika S Nair (Actress), and Dr Thomas Nechupadam (CEO, Appearance/Smile Designing Expert and Orthodontist, Nechupadam Dental Clinic) were on the judging panel. The winners of the subtitles were selected by a panel of eminent persons. Preethi Parakkat of Parakkat Jewellers crafted the exquisite gold crown presented to the winners of Miss Asia Global.

Sub Title Awardees

  • Mrs Asia Global Fashionista – Mongolia (Odonchimeg Davaanyambuu)
  • Mrs Asia Global Talent – UAE (Aiswarya Jayachandran)
  • Mrs Asia Global Congeniality – Thailand (Phairpilin Luangsantimit)
  • Mrs Asia Global Ramp Walk – Thailand (Phairpilin Luangsantimit)
  • Mrs Asia Global National Costume – Russia (Nadezhda Tsoi)
  • Mrs Asia Global Vivacious – Russia (Nadezhda Tsoi)
  • Mrs Asia Global Inspiring – Australia (Dr Dhanya Sajeev)
  • Mrs Asia Global Diligent – India (Aishwarya Sahdev)

Alcazar Watches and DQUE are the main partners of Mrs Asia Global 2025, organized by Pegasus Global Pvt Ltd. SAJ Group Hotels & Resorts, Manappuram Finance Ltd, Dr Pallu Doctor, DQUE Soap, JVK Motors, Parakkat Resorts, VIBE, DQUE T-shirts and Green Media are powered by Partners.

Co-partners are Aiswaria Advertisements, Kalpana International, DQUE Soap, VeeKayVees Caterers, UT World, Unique Times, Europe Times, Times New, VPS Lakeshore, Akshay Inco, Padikkal Travels, Image Factory and JD Institute of Fashion Technology.

Dr Dhanya Sajeev (Australia), Aishwarya Sahdev (India), Shiny Sunny (Ireland), Odonchimeg Davaanyambuu (Mongolia), Nadezhda Tsoi (Russia), Anastasiia Rybakova (Siberia), Vishani Munasinghe (Srilanka), Ho Hui Ching (Taiwan), Phairpilin Luangsantimit (Thailand) and Aiswarya Jayachandran (UAE) were the contestants.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: press-release-pnn

QUICK LINKS