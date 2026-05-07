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Home > India News > Andhra Pradesh Shocker: 34-Year-Old Husband Kills Wife By Poisoning Her, Uses YouTube To Plot Gruesome Murder

Andhra Pradesh Shocker: 34-Year-Old Husband Kills Wife By Poisoning Her, Uses YouTube To Plot Gruesome Murder

Andhra Pradesh murder case shocks Kadapa as a man allegedly poisons and kills his wife after planning the crime through YouTube and social media searches. Police reveal affair angle and forensic details.

Andhra Pradesh Shocker: 34-Year-Old Husband Kills Wife By Poisoning Her, Uses YouTube To Plot Gruesome Murder
Andhra Pradesh Shocker: 34-Year-Old Husband Kills Wife By Poisoning Her, Uses YouTube To Plot Gruesome Murder

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Thu 2026-05-07 01:05 IST

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Andhra Pradesh Shocker: 34-Year-Old Husband Kills Wife By Poisoning Her, Uses YouTube To Plot Gruesome Murder

A shocking thing has happened in Proddatur town in Andhra Pradesh’s Kadapa district. A man named Badripalli Kiran Kumar is accused of killing his wife, Badripalli Padmaja, cruelly. He allegedly gave her poison. Then smothered her. The police in Proddatur arrested Kiran Kumar on Tuesday, May 5 2026. The police found out that the murder was not something that happened suddenly. He thought about how to do it for weeks before he did it. It was well thought out. He used the media to plan the crime.

A Planned Murder

The police discovered that Kiran Kumar spent a lot of time on YouTube and social media looking for ways to kill someone without getting caught. He wanted to know how to avoid being suspected of the crime. The police also found out that Kiran Kumar talked to someone on YouTube and bought a substance from them for almost ₹80,000. The police think he bought the poison to kill his wife without making it look suspicious.

The police found out what happened on the night of April 29. Kiran Kumar allegedly mixed the poison into some sweets called Palakova. Gave them to his wife. The poison did not kill her right away. So he smothered her with a pillow when she was weak. The police said that Kiran Kumar tried to make it look like his wife’s death was an accident. He told his family that she fell off the bed and lost consciousness.

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Motive Behind The Brutal Crime

The police talked to Kiran Kumar. Found out why he did such a terrible thing. They said he often argued with his wife about things at home. He was not happy with her weight. The way she lived her life. This caused a lot of problems in their relationship.

The police also found out that Kiran Kumar was having an affair with someone he worked with in Hyderabad. They think he wanted to get rid of his wife so he could be with this person without any problems.

How The Murder Plot Unravelled

The case became really interesting when Padmajas father started to suspect that something was not right about her death. He went to the police. Filed a complaint. The police started investigating. First thought it might be a suspicious death.

The report from the doctor who did the autopsy on Padmaja’s body showed that there was poison in her body and signs that she had been brutally killed. After this, the police asked Kiran Kumar questions, and he allegedly admitted to the crime. Then he was arrested.

Status Of The Case

Now Kiran Kumar is in jail while the police are still investigating. The police in Proddatur are trying to find the person on YouTube who sold the substance to Kiran Kumar. The police are also looking at Kiran Kumar’s activity on the internet and his messages to get evidence about how he planned and committed the murder. They want to know everything about what happened.

ALSO READ: Suvendu Adhikari’s PA Chadranath Shot Dead After BJP’s Bengal Win; 5th Murder In 24 Hours

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Tags: andhra pradesh crime newsandhra pradesh murder casehome-hero-pos-5Kadapa shocking crimeKadapa wife murderKiran Kumar arrestman kills wife Andhra PradeshPadmaja murder casepoisoned sweets murder caseProddatur murder caseYouTube planned murder

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Andhra Pradesh Shocker: 34-Year-Old Husband Kills Wife By Poisoning Her, Uses YouTube To Plot Gruesome Murder

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Andhra Pradesh Shocker: 34-Year-Old Husband Kills Wife By Poisoning Her, Uses YouTube To Plot Gruesome Murder
Andhra Pradesh Shocker: 34-Year-Old Husband Kills Wife By Poisoning Her, Uses YouTube To Plot Gruesome Murder
Andhra Pradesh Shocker: 34-Year-Old Husband Kills Wife By Poisoning Her, Uses YouTube To Plot Gruesome Murder
Andhra Pradesh Shocker: 34-Year-Old Husband Kills Wife By Poisoning Her, Uses YouTube To Plot Gruesome Murder

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