LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > India > Andhra Pradesh: Student Found Dead At Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies Campus

Andhra Pradesh: Student Found Dead At Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies Campus

A student of the Pre-University Course (PUC) second year, Narasimha Naidu, was found dead at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) at Idupulapaya in Andhra Pradesh's YSR Kadapa district on August 21, 2025, Thursday.

Representative image
Representative image

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 22, 2025 05:59:27 IST

A student of the Pre-University Course (PUC) second year, Narasimha Naidu, was found dead at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) at Idupulapaya in Andhra Pradesh’s YSR Kadapa district on August 21, 2025, Thursday. Narasimha Naidu was pursuing his Pre-University Course (PUC) second year from the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT)-Ongole. Mr Naidu had allegedly hanged himself in a bathroom at the campus of RGUKT, also known as IIIT-RK Valley (Idupulapaya). 

Mr Naidu hailed from Fareedpet in Etcherla mandal of Srikakulam district. His body has been shifted by the police to a government hospital at Vempalle for autopsy. The RGUKT authorities informed the student’s family. A case was registered by the police and they took an investigation, as reported in the IANS. 

An almost similar case happened on August 11, 2025

An almost similar case had occurred on August 11, 2025. In this case, a first-year intermediate student studying at RNR Intermediate College, located at ISKCON Centre in Nellore city of Andhra Pradesh, was found dead under suspicious circumstances. The deceased was identified as Hemashree, a native of Rasapalayam village in Satyavedu mandal, Tirupati district. According to the allegations levied by the student’s parents, the college management was responsible for their daughter’s demise, according to ANI. 

How the cases of student suicides in India can be finished?

Student suicides can be stopped by following a comprehensive approach of mental health support mechanisms for children, their emotional well-being and also awareness about mental health amongst their parents. In many cases, parents are unaware of the tremendous pressure that their wards are facing due to the studies and other factors. This communication gap between the parents and the children becomes a significant factor in increasing the number of suicides amongst the children. Also, many students are subjected to ragging and other forms of harassment in the educational institutions that puts them under severe mental stress. They eventually contemplate to take their lives to ease down the stress. 

Also read: Sharda University Student Dies By Suicide In Greater Noida Hostel; Police Detain Two For Questioning

Tags: Narasimha Naidu RGUKTNarasimha Naidu RGUKT deathNarasimha Naidu RGUKT death reason

RELATED News

ADR Report Reveals India’s Wealthiest and Poorest CMs
J&K School Takeover Sparks Controversy, Mehbooba Mufti Questions Timing
Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav Lead ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar, Target Nitish Kumar Government
How to Get a Digital Voter ID Card: A Step-by-Step Guide to Apply and Download e-EPIC Online
NHAI to Compensate Toll Operators for Revenue Loss Due to FASTag Annual Pass

LATEST NEWS

Did IVE Copy ALLDAY PROJECT’s FAMOUS? ‘XOXZ’ Teaser Fuels Plagiarism Controversy
Ukraine Envoy Urges Greater Indian Role In Peace Talks With Russia: ‘We Expect More…’
Coolie Contest Scam? Rajinikanth’s Team Denies Malaysia ‘Meet & Greet’ Contest, Calls It Fake
Explained: What the 2020 Investigation Into John Bolton Tells Us About the DOJ’s New Probe
Gaza War: How Serious is Benjamin Netanyahu About ‘Greater Israel’? Expert Gives His Verdict
How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sells Out In 135 Seconds: A Historic EV Launch
Yes Bank Set For Fresh Foreign Stake As SMBC Enters The Picture, RBI Gives A Nod- Here’s Everything You Need To Know
Andhra Pradesh: Student Found Dead At Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies Campus

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Andhra Pradesh: Student Found Dead At Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies Campus

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Andhra Pradesh: Student Found Dead At Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies Campus
Andhra Pradesh: Student Found Dead At Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies Campus
Andhra Pradesh: Student Found Dead At Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies Campus
Andhra Pradesh: Student Found Dead At Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies Campus

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?