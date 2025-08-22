Andhra Pradesh: Student Found Dead At Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies Campus

A student of the Pre-University Course (PUC) second year, Narasimha Naidu, was found dead at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) at Idupulapaya in Andhra Pradesh’s YSR Kadapa district on August 21, 2025, Thursday. Narasimha Naidu was pursuing his Pre-University Course (PUC) second year from the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT)-Ongole. Mr Naidu had allegedly hanged himself in a bathroom at the campus of RGUKT, also known as IIIT-RK Valley (Idupulapaya).

Mr Naidu hailed from Fareedpet in Etcherla mandal of Srikakulam district. His body has been shifted by the police to a government hospital at Vempalle for autopsy. The RGUKT authorities informed the student’s family. A case was registered by the police and they took an investigation, as reported in the IANS.

An almost similar case had occurred on August 11, 2025. In this case, a first-year intermediate student studying at RNR Intermediate College, located at ISKCON Centre in Nellore city of Andhra Pradesh, was found dead under suspicious circumstances. The deceased was identified as Hemashree, a native of Rasapalayam village in Satyavedu mandal, Tirupati district. According to the allegations levied by the student’s parents, the college management was responsible for their daughter’s demise, according to ANI.

How the cases of student suicides in India can be finished?

Student suicides can be stopped by following a comprehensive approach of mental health support mechanisms for children, their emotional well-being and also awareness about mental health amongst their parents. In many cases, parents are unaware of the tremendous pressure that their wards are facing due to the studies and other factors. This communication gap between the parents and the children becomes a significant factor in increasing the number of suicides amongst the children. Also, many students are subjected to ragging and other forms of harassment in the educational institutions that puts them under severe mental stress. They eventually contemplate to take their lives to ease down the stress.

