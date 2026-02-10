Who Is Tina Ambani? Anil Ambani’s Wife Skips ED Questioning In ₹40,000-Cr Money-Laundering Case, Agency Plans Fresh Summons

Anil Ambani ED Row: The Enforcement Directorate plans to send fresh summons to Tina Ambani after she didn’t show up for questioning in a money-laundering case tied to her husband, Anil Ambani.

Tina Ambani skips ED questioning

The agency had called Tina in on Monday over alleged financial crimes totalling about ₹40,000 crore involving Reliance Group companies, Anil Ambani, and others, according to multiple reports.

This all follows a Supreme Court order telling the ED to set up a special investigation team to dig into what it called a massive bank fraud linked to Anil Ambani and his group’s companies.

The court pushed the ED to finish the investigation properly and without any roadblocks. It also flagged complaints about delays from both the ED and the CBI, making it clear that it expects both agencies to move quickly and fairly.

The case started when several Reliance Group companies, especially Reliance Communications, took huge loans from banks and then failed to pay them back.

Once RCOM’s telecom business collapsed, banks said they lost thousands of crores. What began as a normal business default soon attracted the attention of investigators.

Anil Ambani had been RCOM’s director.

ED files three cases against Anil Ambani

The ED has filed three cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against Reliance Commercial Finance, Reliance Home Finance, RCOM, and Reliance Power, plus three more under the Foreign Exchange Management Act.

So far, the agency has issued 13 provisional attachment orders, covering over 200 properties worth about ₹12,012 crore.

When it comes to RCOM, the ED claims loans of more than ₹40,000 crore were taken from both Indian and foreign banks, with over ₹20,000 crore counted as “proceeds of crime.”

They’ve already attached assets worth ₹8,078 crore, and arrested former RCOM director Punit Garg as part of the investigation.

What you need to know about Tina Ambani

Tina Munim (born Tina Ambani on February 11, 1957) is an Indian business leader, philanthropist and former film actress. She became a leading lady in the late 1970s and 1980s, and she starred in popular blockbusters such as Des Pardes, Karz, Baat Ban Jaye as well as Rocky.

In 1991, Tina became the wife of an industrialist, Anil Ambani and slowly changed her attention to corporate and social activity.

Throughout the years, she has assumed critical roles at the Reliance group ecosystem such as Chairperson of Reliance Life Sciences and being linked to many group companies and projects.

Her contributions to healthcare, education and community development are widely admired and she has been associated in projects that favored the research of biotechnology and medical innovation.

Tina Ambani has other interests like cultures and philanthropy beyond the business world. She has been a patron of art, heritage and charitable activities and she frequently presents Indian industry, social activities at national and international conferences.

ALSO READ: ‘Lot Of Dirty Linen Being Washed In Open’: Court Pulls Up Priya Sachdev Kapur Over Sunjay Kapur Estate Dispute, Urges Mediation As Karisma Kapoor Dubs The Will ‘Forged’