Bihar’s political arena appears poised for another “son-rise” as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s son, Nishant Kumar, is set to formally join the Janata Dal (United) on Holi.

Another 'Son-Rise' in Bihar Politics, Nitish Kumar's Son Nishant Set to Join JD(U) on Holi. Photo: ANI
Last updated: March 3, 2026 14:08:06 IST

Bihar’s political arena appears poised for another “son-rise” as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s son, Nishant Kumar, is set to formally join the Janata Dal (United) on Holi. On Tuesday, Bihar Minister Shrawon Kumar announced that Nishant would be entrusted with a significant role within the party. 

In a telephonic conversation with ANI, Kumar said the move comes in response to demands from party workers and the people of Bihar.

“On the occasion of Holi, and as per the demand of the youth of Bihar and JD(U) workers, Nishant Kumar is coming full-fledged to join the party. The party will decide what responsibility he will carry, but one thing I am telling you, he is going to be given big responsibility. We are very happy,” Shrawon Kumar said.

Nishant Kumar to Enter Active Politics? 

Addressing speculation about Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s son, Nishant Kumar, joining the Janata Dal (United), Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary on Tuesday said Nishant should enter active politics. Choudhary described him as an educated engineer who mirrors Nitish Kumar’s body language, decency, and simplicity.

Choudhary emphasised that the move is driven by party workers and is not Nitish Kumar’s decision.

“He should be in active politics. He is an educated engineer and is a true photocopy of Nitish’s body language, decency, and simplicity…all this is happening at the behest of party workers. This is not Nitish’s decision. Party workers had been demanding this for a long time. So, this will be a wonderful Holi gift,” Ashok Choudhary.

Supporters Eager for Nishant Kumar’s Political Debut

Speculations about Nishant Kumar’s political entry have persisted since the National Democratic Alliance secured a landslide victory in Bihar during the 2025 assembly polls.

In December 2025, JD(U) Working President Sanjay Jha, in Nishant Kumar’s presence, said that party members and supporters want him to work for the party. He added that the timing of his entry is Nishant’s decision.

“The party people, the well-wishers of the party, the supporters of the party, and everyone in the party want Nishant ji (son of CM Nitish Kumar) to come and work for the party. All of us want it. Now he has to decide. He has to decide when he will make a decision and work in the party,” the JD(U) leader told reporters.

Will Nitish Kumar Decide Nishant’s Political Future?

Ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, Jha also noted in an interview with ANI that the party would respect Nitish Kumar’s call on his son’s political debut, depending on Nishant’s own interest. He acknowledged Nitish Kumar’s role as JD(U) founder in shaping such decisions.

“This is a party formed by Nitish Kumar. Now, after this election, whatever call he has to take on this issue, he can take that call. But this much is certain: if Nitish Kumar decides, then the entire party will accept it,” Jha had said.

First published on: Mar 3, 2026 1:52 PM IST
