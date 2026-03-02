Viral Video: Woman At Delhi Protest Vows To ‘Fight For Iran’ If PM Modi Permits, Internet Roasts Her ‘You Can’t Even Go Shopping Without Your Husband’s Permission’

Shia Community Protests: A video from March 1 at Jantar Mantar is going viral on the Internet after a woman, apparently belonging to the Shia community, said she would go to Iran if PM Modi permits and would kill Trump and Netanyahu.

Woman at Delhi Protest Vows to Fight in Iran If Modi Permits

In the viral video, the woman tells media, “Modi ji, give permission, I’ll go fight for Iran.” She says this right in the middle of a protest led by India’s Shia community, who were out on the streets after U.S.-Israeli airstrikes killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on February 28.

The clip has exploded on social media. People shared it everywhere, poking fun at her for asking Modi’s permission and even claiming she threatened to go after President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu.

I will go to Iran & K*!! Trump & Netanyahu 👹 – Khatoon from Seelampur Slums 😂 pic.twitter.com/xduYhUHeVu — Hindutva Don (@HindutvaDon_) March 2, 2026

How did the Internet react?

The comments were full of sarcasm, especially about women needing “permission.”

One said, “You can’t even go for shopping without your husband’s permission. Sit Down girl.” Another shared, “Apne ghar se Nepal jane tak ke paise nhi hai inpe. Government haj ki subsidy deti hai inko.”

An individual added, “Modi ji please book her ticket to Tehran ASAP. Let’s see if Imam Hussain picks up the phone.”

The next one stated, “Too much hatred and complaints, Indian Muslims are never happy in India, until & unless the Indian government takes certain steps.”

One concluded, “Dear Central Government, please deport them at free of cost and inform that it’s a tohafa to Iran.”

Why are Shias protesting across India?

All over India, from Kashmir to Karnataka, Shias filled the streets on Sunday, mourning Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s death. In Lucknow, crowds gathered near the Bara Imambara mosque, chanting slogans and venting their anger.

Kashmir saw even bigger gatherings, with people openly grieving, women held up Khamenei’s photos, some crying, others shouting against the U.S. and Israel.

For many Shias, the Supreme Leader of Iran is more than just a political leader. He’s a Marja-e-Taqlid, a “Source of Emulation.” In places like Srinagar, Lucknow, and Hyderabad, lots of Shias look to him for religious and spiritual guidance. So when he was killed, they didn’t just see it as a political event—they saw it as martyrdom, something that means a lot in Shia faith.

One protester put it simply: “This is a message to everyone, wherever the oppressed are killed, we’ll speak up. Khamenei is gone, but today, thousands more Khameneis are born.”

Kashmir is often called Iran-e-Sagheer, or “Little Iran,” a nickname made popular by the poet Muhammad Iqbal. Persian was actually the official language of Jammu and Kashmir for almost five hundred years, until the Dogra rulers switched it to Urdu in 1889.

When Khamenei visited India

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had travelled to certain Indian regions long before he became the most powerful leader in Iran in 1989. It was during the early years of the Islamic Revolution, in 1980-81, at the age of 41, that he was able to travel to Karnataka and Kashmir.

Several years later, when he met Indian leaders in Tehran, he talked about such figures as Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad in a warm tone. The report also reported him praising the religious diversity in India as he personally related to the country.

Khamenei’s death in airstrikes

Iranian state media confirmed the killing of its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei who faced the greatest assault on Iranian targets in decades by the United States and Israel. It follows the killing of Khamenei by the US and Israel who had launched a series of joint US-Israeli attacks on Tehran.

MUST READ: Is Ayatollah Arafi Dead? Death Rumours Of Iran’s Interim Supreme Leader In Airstrike Just Hours After Taking The Role Float Online, What We Know