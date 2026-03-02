LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Global stock market iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today Global stock market iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today Global stock market iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today Global stock market iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Global stock market iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today Global stock market iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today Global stock market iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today Global stock market iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today
LIVE TV
Home > India > Viral Video: Woman At Delhi Protest Vows To ‘Fight For Iran’ If PM Modi Permits, Internet Roasts Her ‘You Can’t Even Go Shopping Without Your Husband’s Permission’

Viral Video: Woman At Delhi Protest Vows To ‘Fight For Iran’ If PM Modi Permits, Internet Roasts Her ‘You Can’t Even Go Shopping Without Your Husband’s Permission’

A viral video from a protest at Jantar Mantar shows a woman from the Shia community saying she would go to Iran and fight if PM Modi permits, following reports of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s death in U.S.-Israeli airstrikes.

Woman at Delhi Protest Vows to Fight in Iran If Modi Permits (IMAGE: X)
Woman at Delhi Protest Vows to Fight in Iran If Modi Permits (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 2, 2026 15:09:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Viral Video: Woman At Delhi Protest Vows To ‘Fight For Iran’ If PM Modi Permits, Internet Roasts Her ‘You Can’t Even Go Shopping Without Your Husband’s Permission’

Shia Community Protests:  A video from March 1 at Jantar Mantar is going viral on the Internet after a woman, apparently belonging to the Shia community, said she would go to Iran if PM Modi permits and would kill Trump and Netanyahu. 

Woman at Delhi Protest Vows to Fight in Iran If Modi Permits

In the viral video, the woman tells media, “Modi ji, give permission, I’ll go fight for Iran.” She says this right in the middle of a protest led by India’s Shia community, who were out on the streets after U.S.-Israeli airstrikes killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on February 28.

The clip has exploded on social media. People shared it everywhere, poking fun at her for asking Modi’s permission and even claiming she threatened to go after President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu.

You Might Be Interested In

How did the Internet react? 

The comments were full of sarcasm, especially about women needing “permission.”

One said, “You can’t even go for shopping without your husband’s permission. Sit Down girl.” Another shared, “Apne ghar se Nepal jane tak ke paise nhi hai inpe. Government haj ki subsidy deti hai inko.”

An individual added, “Modi ji please book her ticket to Tehran ASAP. Let’s see if Imam Hussain picks up the phone.”

The next one stated, “Too much hatred and complaints, Indian Muslims are never happy in India, until & unless the Indian government takes certain steps.”

One concluded, “Dear Central Government, please deport them at free of cost and inform that it’s a tohafa to Iran.” 

Why are Shias protesting across India?

All over India, from Kashmir to Karnataka, Shias filled the streets on Sunday, mourning Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s death. In Lucknow, crowds gathered near the Bara Imambara mosque, chanting slogans and venting their anger.

Kashmir saw even bigger gatherings, with people openly grieving, women held up Khamenei’s photos, some crying, others shouting against the U.S. and Israel.

For many Shias, the Supreme Leader of Iran is more than just a political leader. He’s a Marja-e-Taqlid, a “Source of Emulation.” In places like Srinagar, Lucknow, and Hyderabad, lots of Shias look to him for religious and spiritual guidance. So when he was killed, they didn’t just see it as a political event—they saw it as martyrdom, something that means a lot in Shia faith.

One protester put it simply: “This is a message to everyone, wherever the oppressed are killed, we’ll speak up. Khamenei is gone, but today, thousands more Khameneis are born.”

Kashmir is often called Iran-e-Sagheer, or “Little Iran,” a nickname made popular by the poet Muhammad Iqbal. Persian was actually the official language of Jammu and Kashmir for almost five hundred years, until the Dogra rulers switched it to Urdu in 1889.

When Khamenei visited India

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had travelled to certain Indian regions long before he became the most powerful leader in Iran in 1989. It was during the early years of the Islamic Revolution, in 1980-81, at the age of 41, that he was able to travel to Karnataka and Kashmir. 

Several years later, when he met Indian leaders in Tehran, he talked about such figures as Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad in a warm tone. The report also reported him praising the religious diversity in India as he personally related to the country.

Khamenei’s death in airstrikes

Iranian state media confirmed the killing of its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei who faced the greatest assault on Iranian targets in decades by the United States and Israel. It follows the killing of Khamenei by the US and Israel who had launched a series of joint US-Israeli attacks on Tehran.

MUST READ: Is Ayatollah Arafi Dead? Death Rumours Of Iran’s Interim Supreme Leader In Airstrike Just Hours After Taking The Role Float Online, What We Know

First published on: Mar 2, 2026 3:09 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Delhi ProtestIran US Warisraellatest viral video

RELATED News

‘Vo Israel Ko Bomb Deke Aaye’: Viral Video Of Children Blaming PM Modi For ‘Rahbar’ Khamenei’s Death Sparks Outrage; ‘Who’s Radicalising Them,’ People Ask

Delhi Schools Rocked By Bomb Threats: Army, Salwan, Meera, Sardar Patel On Edge As Police, Fire Teams Rush In

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Death Triggers Massive Protests In India: From Kashmir To Lucknow, Protestors Mourn Iran Supreme Leader’s Death Leaving Internet Bitterly Divided

PM Narendra Modi Speaks To Benjamin Netanyahu, Urges Immediate Cessation Of Hostilities Amid Middle East Asia Turmoil

Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: 7-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling Through A Hole In A Dilapidated School Bus, Gets Crushed Under Wheels, Leaves Brother Traumatised

LATEST NEWS

AI+ Launches Pulse 2 With 120Hz Refresh Rate, 6,000mAh Battery, And Unisoc Chipset At Just Rs…

Lionel Messi Scripts History To Leave Cristiano Ronaldo Behind, Equals Pele In Huge Feat In MLS

Kerala Samastha Madrasa Exams 2026 Results Declared, Check Scorecards Online

Viral Video: Woman At Delhi Protest Vows To ‘Fight For Iran’ If PM Modi Permits, Internet Roasts Her ‘You Can’t Even Go Shopping Without Your Husband’s Permission’

Holika Dahan 2026: Check Out Sacred Bonfire Timings, Bhadra Kaal Duration And City-Wise Muhurat Details Inside

From Clinics to Corporates: How Voll Sante is Redefining India’s Wellness Economy

Stretch, Breathe, Repeat: Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar Shares How Yoga Asanas Beat Screen-Time Stress

Viral Breakup: Who Are Nandini Guleria And Shubham Singh Aka Shubnandu? Popular Influencers End 7-Year Relationship, Calling It ‘Emotionally Difficult’ In Instagram Post

US-Iran War: Internet Roasts Kim Jong Un, Pakistan And Bangladesh For Not Being Invited To War, Crazy Memes Flood Internet

How Iran’s Khamenei Weaponized Sexual Violence Against Women: Custodial Rapes, Torture, Stripping & Hijab Crackdown To Terrorize Women Who Defied Him

Viral Video: Woman At Delhi Protest Vows To ‘Fight For Iran’ If PM Modi Permits, Internet Roasts Her ‘You Can’t Even Go Shopping Without Your Husband’s Permission’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Viral Video: Woman At Delhi Protest Vows To ‘Fight For Iran’ If PM Modi Permits, Internet Roasts Her ‘You Can’t Even Go Shopping Without Your Husband’s Permission’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Viral Video: Woman At Delhi Protest Vows To ‘Fight For Iran’ If PM Modi Permits, Internet Roasts Her ‘You Can’t Even Go Shopping Without Your Husband’s Permission’
Viral Video: Woman At Delhi Protest Vows To ‘Fight For Iran’ If PM Modi Permits, Internet Roasts Her ‘You Can’t Even Go Shopping Without Your Husband’s Permission’
Viral Video: Woman At Delhi Protest Vows To ‘Fight For Iran’ If PM Modi Permits, Internet Roasts Her ‘You Can’t Even Go Shopping Without Your Husband’s Permission’
Viral Video: Woman At Delhi Protest Vows To ‘Fight For Iran’ If PM Modi Permits, Internet Roasts Her ‘You Can’t Even Go Shopping Without Your Husband’s Permission’

QUICK LINKS