Are You Applying For The US Visa From India? Know About The Key Changes That Have Taken Place

Are You Applying For The US Visa From India? Know About The Key Changes That Have Taken Place

Under the changes in the US Visa policy rules, the candidates need to make their social media accounts public, pay the Visa integrity fee and follow several other steps under the Trump administration’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

USA President Donald Trump (Photo Credit- (YouTube@The White House)
USA President Donald Trump (Photo Credit- (YouTube@The White House)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 27, 2025 21:38:02 IST

A significant transformation has been undertaken in the relations between India and United States of America under the tenure of the President Donald Trump. The immigration policy has undergone some significant changes under the Trump administration’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act. Thus, it is important that people who are applying for the US visa from India should know about the things that have changed and what has not. 

Third-party passport collection no more effective

The facility of the Third-party passport collection has ended from August 1, 2025. The VISA applicants have to now collect their passports or the visa documents personally from the consulate or the embassy. In the case of people under 18 years of age, their parent or the legal guardian must collect the passport. 

Optional paid passport delivery facility

Optional paid passport delivery facility, a paid service to have passports delivered directly to the applicant’s home or office, has been introduced by the US embassy. The cost of the optional paid passport delivery facility is Rs 1,200 per applicant. For using, the applicants need to log in to their account on ustraveldocs.com and select their delivery preferences.

Introduction of the Visa Integrity Fee

There is a new provision of the Visa Integrity Fee introduced under the “One Big Beautiful Bill” passed on July 4, 2025. $250 will be levied for most non-immigrant visa applications and will be effective from October 1, 2025. 

What is the purpose of the Visa Integrity Fee?

The objective of the Visa Integrity Fee is to support additional security screening, improve visa process integrity, and offset administrative costs. Applicants who comply with visa regulations may be eligible for a refund. However, more details into this are yet to be announced.
Also, as applicable from the June 23, 2025, the US government requires the applicants under student and exchange visitor visa categories, namely F. M and J visas to make their social media accounts public. 

Tags: us visaUS Visa rule changesUS Visa rules

Are You Applying For The US Visa From India? Know About The Key Changes That Have Taken Place

Are You Applying For The US Visa From India? Know About The Key Changes That Have Taken Place

Are You Applying For The US Visa From India? Know About The Key Changes That Have Taken Place
Are You Applying For The US Visa From India? Know About The Key Changes That Have Taken Place
Are You Applying For The US Visa From India? Know About The Key Changes That Have Taken Place
Are You Applying For The US Visa From India? Know About The Key Changes That Have Taken Place

