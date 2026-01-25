Art To Public Service, 131 Honoured: PM Modi Congratulates Padma Awardees, Says Their Work ‘Strengthen the Fabric of Society’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated all Padma awardees, saying their work and dedication have strengthened the fabric of Indian society.

In a post on X, Modi said, “Congratulations to all the Padma Awardees for their outstanding contributions to our nation. Their excellence, dedication and service across diverse fields enrich the fabric of our society. The honour reflects the spirit of commitment and excellence that continues to inspire generations.”

Amit Shah Calls Recipients Torchbearers of Social Change

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his congratulations and described the awardees as agents of social change. In his message, Shah said the recipients are “torchbearers of social change who, with their exceptional accomplishments, game-changing innovations, and tireless commitment, have driven national progress across different fields.”

He added that the Padma Awards reflect Prime Minister Modi’s vision of turning the honours into a “People’s Padma” that inspires nation-building.

Government Announces 131 Padma Awards for 2026

The government announced 131 Padma Awards for 2026, including 5 Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri. The Padma Awards are among India’s highest civilian honours and are announced every year on the eve of Republic Day.

Former Kerala Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan, veteran actor Dharmendra, and JMM founder Shibu Soren were awarded the Padma Vibhushan posthumously. Other Padma Vibhushan recipients include former Supreme Court judge KT Thomas, violin maestro N Rajam, and senior Malayalam journalist P Narayanan.

Alka Yagnik, Mammootty, Uday Kotak Among Padma Bhushan Recipients

The Padma Bhushan was awarded to playback singer Alka Yagnik, actor Mammootty, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Bhagat Singh Koshyari, and banker Uday Kotak, among others.

Indian women’s cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur received the Padma Shri, recognising her contribution to Indian sports.

The Padma Awards are given in three categories which is Padma Vibhushan for exceptional service, Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of a higher order, and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field.

Also Read: Who Is Inderjit Singh Sidhu? Retired IPS Officer Who Cleans Chandigarh Streets Wins ‘Unsung Heroes’ Padma Shri At 88