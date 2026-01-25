Who Is Inderjit Singh Sidhu? Retired IPS Officer Who Cleans Chandigarh Streets Wins ‘Unsung Heroes’ Padma Shri At 88

Inderjit Singh Sidhu, 88, a retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, has been awarded the Padma Shri in the “unsung heroes” category ahead of Republic Day 2026. He received this honour for his years of self‑less work keeping the streets of Chandigarh clean.

As per reports, Inderjit Singh Sidhu retired as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Punjab Police in 1996 after a long career in law enforcement. However, decades after retirement, he found a new way to serve his community in Sector 49, Chandigarh. Every day at 6 am, he goes out into the streets with a broom or a bag and sometimes an old rickshaw to pick up litter and clear trash.

Inderjit Singh Sidhu says “There is no shame in cleaning”

Inderjit Singh Sidhu said he complained many times to the civic authorities about garbage piling up. But when nothing changed, he decided to act himself. “There is no shame in cleaning. Cleanliness is next to godliness,” he told news agency ANI.

According to reports, some people called him “crazy,” at first. However, over time his neighbours, family and others began to support him and join his efforts. Videos of him cleaning went viral on social media. Many praised him, including industrialist Anand Mahindra, who said Sidhu showed that purpose doesn’t retire and service doesn’t age.

Chandigarh: Engaged in the selfless service of cleaning his society at the age of 87, retired DIG, Punjab Police, Inderjit Singh Sidhu, says, "I like a clean place, so I try to clean. It will be good if the parking at this market area is clean… If you visit any foreign…"

Inderjit Singh Sidhu does not seek fame

Inderjit Singh Sidhu says he doesn’t do this for fame. Reports say that he does it because he loves clean surroundings and feels deep satisfaction from his work.

Sidhu, even at 88 years old, continues his daily routine without expecting recognition. He hopes that his work will inspire young people to take responsibility for their surroundings. “If everyone does a little, our cities will be clean, and our country will be proud,” he said. Inderjit Singh Sidhu’s Padma Shri is not just a personal honour, it is a recognition of dedication and the power of one individual to make a difference.

