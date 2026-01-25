LIVE TV
Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Honoured With Ashok Chakra, India's Highest Peacetime Gallantry Award For Historic Space Mission To the ISS

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Honoured With Ashok Chakra, India’s Highest Peacetime Gallantry Award For Historic Space Mission To the ISS

Shubhanshu Shukla who is an Indian Air Force officer and astronaut, has been awarded the Ashok Chakra which is India’s highest peacetime military honour.

Shubhanshu Shukla has been awarded the Ashok Chakra (image: ANI, file photo)
Shubhanshu Shukla has been awarded the Ashok Chakra (image: ANI, file photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: January 25, 2026 19:47:23 IST

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Honoured With Ashok Chakra, India’s Highest Peacetime Gallantry Award For Historic Space Mission To the ISS

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has been awarded the Ashok Chakra which is India’s highest peacetime gallantry honour. The announcement came ahead of Republic Day 2026. The award recognises his courage, skill and historic achievements in space.

Shukla is an officer in the Indian Air Force and a trained astronaut with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). He comes from Lucknow and has spent many years preparing for a life of service and science.

Who is Shubhanshu Shukla?

Shubhanshu Shukla was born in Lucknow, Shukla is a trained test pilot and a Group Captain in the Indian Air Force. He has over 2,000 hours of flying experience. Before going to space, he trained extensively, including at Russia’s Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center, preparing for the challenges of life and work in zero gravity.

In June 2025, Shubhanshu Shukla made history as the mission pilot on Axiom Mission 4 (Ax‑4). This mission took him to the International Space Station (ISS). Shukla spent 18 days in space where he worked with scientists from around the world. He carried out many experiments that will help India’s human space programme in the future.

Shubhanshu Shukla became the first Indian astronaut from ISRO to visit the ISS and only the second Indian to go to space after Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma in 1984.

Shubanshu Shukla, a pilot in IAF

Shukla’s journey was not easy. He began as a test pilot in the Indian Air Force, flying many kinds of aircraft with thousands of hours of flying experience. He also trained in Russia and at ISRO before he was chosen for the space mission.

The Ashok Chakra is given for bravery and outstanding service in peacetime. Shubhanshu Shukla’s achievement has made the entire country proud. His work is seen as a major step forward for India’s space goals, including future missions under the Gaganyaan programme.

First published on: Jan 25, 2026 7:36 PM IST
Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Honoured With Ashok Chakra, India’s Highest Peacetime Gallantry Award For Historic Space Mission To the ISS

QUICK LINKS