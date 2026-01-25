‘Congratulations To Sycophants And Infiltrator Gang’: Rohini Acharya Takes A Dig At RJD As Tejashwi Yadav Named Party’s National Working President

Tejashwi Yadav, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Bihar Assembly’s Leader of Opposition, just got a big promotion; he’s now the party’s national working president.

Tejashwi Yadav named national working president of RJD

The RJD’s national executive met in Patna and picked him for the job, and honestly, it just makes official what’s been obvious for a while. Tejashwi’s been calling the shots, both in running the organisation and making key political decisions.

Last year, the national executive gave him the power to pick candidates and settle arguments about the party’s symbol and flag. So, this move really just puts his leadership out in the open as the party faces some tough political battles ahead.

But it’s not all smooth sailing. There’s tension in the Yadav family. Before the national executive meeting, Tejashwi’s older sister Rohini Acharya posted on social media, taking a not-so-subtle dig at the party’s top brass.

Tejashwi Yadav’s sister Rohini Acharya takes a dig

She said that the party needs to look in the mirror instead of dodging responsibility. Rohini made it clear that anyone who truly believes in Lalu Prasad Yadav’s ideals has every right to question where the party’s headed.

She also claimed the RJD is getting pulled down from the inside by “infiltrators and conspirators” planted by rivals trying to weaken it.

जो सही मायनों में लालूवादी होगा, जिस किसी ने भी लालू जी के द्वारा, हाशिए पर खड़ी आबादी – वंचितों के हितों के लिए मजबूती से लड़ने वाली, खड़ी की गयी पार्टी के लिए निःस्वार्थ भाव से संघर्ष किया होगा, जिस किसी को भी लालू जी के द्वारा सामाजिक – आर्थिक न्याय के लिए किए गए सतत संघर्ष… — Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) January 25, 2026

In her post, Rohini asked the question of what she termed the sorry condition of the party to those who, according to her, truly believed in the concept of Laluism.

She explained that the party was established to advocate the rights of the oppressed and underserved groups and no one concerned about the cause would keep silent on its present state.

“Whoever is really a Laluist in the full sense of this word, whoever has been a self-sacrificer in the party which Lalu Ji founded, to fight faithfully on behalf of the oppressed and deprived masses; whoever is proud of the undying struggle of Lalu Ji and his work in the cause of social-economic justice; whoever is interested in seeing Lalu ji’s political legacy and his ideals carried on;–such a person will no doubt pose the question to the individuals who have brought the party to its present deplorable condition, who are resistant to inquiry.”

Terming the scenario as bitter, worrying and very painful, Rohini Acharya claimed that the party was to be under control of the infiltrators and conspirators who were entrusted the mission to put an end to the Laluism. According to her, these factors were acting internally to undermine the Laluism ideology and had also taken strategic positions.

She also accused these individuals as being supported by the fascist forces and they had been dispatched with the intention of eliminating the fundamental principles of the party.

She, according to her, says that the real bearers of the political legacy of Lalu Prasad Yadav, must challenge such forces, at any cost.

सियासत के शिखर – पुरुष की गौरवशाली पारी का एक तरह से पटाक्षेप , ठकुरसुहाती करने वालों और ” गिरोह – ए – घुसपैठ ” को उनके हाथों की “कठपुतली बने शहजादा” की ताजपोशी मुबारक .. — Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) January 25, 2026

Rohini Acharya makes a big accusation

Acharya made a very obvious jab at the current leadership approach when he said that the ones tasked to be responsible must look inward rather than evade questions. She claimed that the leadership dodges questions, creates confusion and provides no logical and factual explanations.

She was also critical of what she had termed as misbehaviour, abusive behaviour and the use of uncivil language against individuals who raise issues in the interest of Laluism. Acharya replied that one needed to look inwards, instead of accusing those who doubt the party course.

In her post, she said that if the party’s leaders keep quiet, people will just take it as proof that they’re in on the plot against the party’s core beliefs.

She didn’t hold back. According to her, the real control of the party once known for fighting for ordinary people is now in the hands of outsiders and conspirators sent by fascist enemies. These people, she claims, came in with one goal: wreck Laluism from the inside. And honestly, judging by how things are going, they’re doing a pretty good job. She called out the current leader, saying it’s time for some serious self-reflection. Stop dodging questions, stop making excuses, and quit lashing out at those who care about Laluism. Instead of confusion and bad behavior, she wants real answers.

She didn’t mention Tejashwi by name, but her warning was clear: if those in charge stay silent, people will just get more suspicious.

Rohini Acharya’s comments come just after the RJD’s disappointing run in last year’s Bihar Assembly elections. After the loss, she said she was stepping back from politics and openly criticized Tejashwi Yadav’s close circle. Party insiders talked about a pretty bitter fallout between her and her brother after the results.

Lately, other Yadav family members like her older brother and former minister Tej Pratap Yadav have also taken shots at the party leadership, blaming them for the poor showing at the polls.

