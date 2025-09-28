LIVE TV
Arthur Road Jail Clash: Inmate Attacks Police Officer During Barrack Brawl, Leaves Him Hospitalised

Arthur Road Jail Clash: Inmate Attacks Police Officer During Barrack Brawl, Leaves Him Hospitalised

A violent incident at Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail left Officer Rakesh Chavan seriously injured after inmate Affan Saifuddin Khan headbutted him during a brawl. The attack, now under police investigation, has raised security concerns in one of India’s most high-profile prisons.

Arthur Road Jail Officer Injured In Violent Attack By Inmate (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Arthur Road Jail Officer Injured In Violent Attack By Inmate (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 28, 2025 16:50:33 IST

An inmate of Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai seriously injured a prison officer who was attacked. The incident occurred when Officer Rakesh Chavan tried to break up a fight between prisoners in accordance with the Arthur Road Jail Authority.

The brawl erupted in one of the barracks where there was a dispute between inmate Affan Saifuddin Khan and two or three other people.

When Officer Chavan had intervened to stop the fight, Affan struck him with his head, and the officer incurred a serious injury close to his right eye. 

Taken to the Hospital to be Treated

The injured officer was rushed to a government hospital near the scene, where he is undergoing treatment. The jail officials said that the attack was abrupt and violent, and Officer Chavan had no time to respond before getting hit.

Affan remained aggressively misbehaving after the assault, interfering with the staff of the prison and throwing insults. His behaviour has caused more concern among the government.

Police are currently investigating whether this is somehow connected with a potential gang rivalry within the jail. Arthur Road, among the prisons with the highest level of security in Mumbai, is home to several notorious underworld and gang-related prisoners and has had a history of clashes.

An investigation of the incident was conducted by complaining at the NM Joshi Marg police station, where Affan Saifuddin Khan is charged with a case. 

Government Keeps Tabs on the Situation

Arthur Road Jail Authority admitted the severity of the assault and said authorities are cooperating fully with the police in the investigation.

In the meantime, Officer Chavan is still in the hospital since the government is revisiting security measures in the prison to avoid such cases in the future.  

