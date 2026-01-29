LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ajit-pawar Amrita Singh canada new set of regulations pakistan ajit pawar death ajit-pawar Amrita Singh canada new set of regulations pakistan ajit pawar death ajit-pawar Amrita Singh canada new set of regulations pakistan ajit pawar death ajit-pawar Amrita Singh canada new set of regulations pakistan ajit pawar death
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ajit-pawar Amrita Singh canada new set of regulations pakistan ajit pawar death ajit-pawar Amrita Singh canada new set of regulations pakistan ajit pawar death ajit-pawar Amrita Singh canada new set of regulations pakistan ajit pawar death ajit-pawar Amrita Singh canada new set of regulations pakistan ajit pawar death
LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘Artificial Ghee Supplied…’: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Laddu Ghee Found Adulterated With Palm Oil, SIT Chargesheet Names 36 Accused, Exposes Hawala Link

‘Artificial Ghee Supplied…’: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Laddu Ghee Found Adulterated With Palm Oil, SIT Chargesheet Names 36 Accused, Exposes Hawala Link

Tirupati laddu adulteration case: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has filed its final chargesheet in the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) laddu ghee adulteration case, revealing that the ghee used in the sacred prasdam was heavily adulterated with vegetable oils, primarily palm oil.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Laddu Ghee Found Adulterated With Palm Oil. Photo: Gemini
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Laddu Ghee Found Adulterated With Palm Oil. Photo: Gemini

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: January 29, 2026 17:46:37 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Artificial Ghee Supplied…’: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Laddu Ghee Found Adulterated With Palm Oil, SIT Chargesheet Names 36 Accused, Exposes Hawala Link

Tirupati laddu adulteration case: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has filed its final chargesheet in the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) laddu ghee adulteration case, revealing that the ghee used in the sacred prasdam was heavily adulterated with vegetable oils, primarily palm oil. 

You Might Be Interested In

Citing laboratory findings by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), the SIT said the supplied ghee was “artificial” in nature, named 36 accused in the case, and exposed a hawala-linked money trail used to fund and sustain the adulteration network. 

The SIT in its report cited the findings of the National Dairy Development Board’s Centre for Analysis and Learning in Livestock and Food (NDDB-CALF), Anand, and its report dated March 27, 2025, has also been submitted as part of the investigation.

You Might Be Interested In

What Did Lab Tests Reveal About Ghee? 

The SIT chargesheet stated that Uttarakhand-based Bhole Baba Dairy, in collusion with certain TTD staff members, supplied adulterated ghee for use in laddu preparation. 

Laboratory analysis conducted by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) found that the milk fat content in all four ghee samples was almost absent, with several key parameters of pure cow ghee failing to meet mandated quality standards. 

The report further noted that the presence of animal fat, such as tallow or lard, was extremely minimal. While traces of fish oil indicator- Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) were detected, they were below measurable limits, effectively ruling out the use of fish oil.

The findings concluded that the ghee largely comprised vegetable oils and plant-based fats, with a very low likelihood of any animal fat content. 

Who Are Accused in Artifical Ghee Supply? 

The SIT charge sheet has named 36 individuals and detailed a carefully planned conspiracy to produce and distribute artificial ghee. Investigators allege that promoters of Uttarakhand-based Bhole Baba Dairy, Pomil Jain and Vipin Jain, spearheaded the operation by using trusted associates to manufacture adulterated ghee, which was then routed to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams through a network of intermediary firms. 

How Did Hawala Money Trail Operate? 

Investigators said a key aspect of the probe centres on the use of illegal hawala channels to finance and sustain the adulterated ghee supply chain. According ot the SIT, directors of Bhole Baba Organic Dairy Milk Pvt. Ltd. allegedly worked with intermediaries to route adulterated ghee to the Tirumala Devasthanams through Sri Vyshnavi Dairy Specialities Pvt. Ltd.

In exchange, they reportedly received Rs 12.25 crore in cash via hawala from Vijayawada-based agent Bharat Bhai Thakur and another Rs 7.31 crore from Chennai-based hawala operator Madaram Dewasi. 

The probe agency said these cash transactions, carried out between 2023 and 2024 on behalf of Pomil Jain, were designed to bypass formal banking systems and conceal proceeds from food adulteration, amounting to large-scale money laundering. The investigation further revealed that the supply of adulterated ghee extended beyond TTD. 

During 2022–23, over 1.12 lakh kg was supplied to agencies in Tirupati, while more than 11.3 lakh kg was distributed to temples across Andhra Pradesh between May 2021 and September 2024 through dealer networks. 

Evidence of similar supplies to temples in Maharashtra has also been found, with inquiries into the full inter-state network and financial routing still underway.

Also Read: How Supriya Sule Put Political Differences Aside To Support Sister-In-Law Sunetra Pawar After Ajit Pawar’s Tragic Death In A Plane Crash

First published on: Jan 29, 2026 5:46 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: artificial ghee TTDhawalahawala link TTD casehome-hero-pos-15palm oil in laddu gheesitSIT chargesheet TTDTirumala Tirupati Devasthanams LadduTirupati laddu adulteration casetirupati laddu scamTTD ghee scamttd laddu caseTTD prasadam controversy

RELATED News

‘Relaxing Injection’ Turned Deadly: Nurse Kills Parents After They Opposed Her Inter-Caste Marriage, Injects Lethal Drug in Telangana

15 Lakh, 190 Days, Child-Like Dog: Indian Couple’s Emotional Journey to Take Their Pet to Australia

‘On The Same Page,’ Says Shashi Tharoor After Meeting Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi Amid Huge Rift Row

What Is UGC Bill In India? New UGC Rules 2026, Regulations, Benefits and Penalties- Explained

Another Twist In Sunjay Kapur Family Dispute As Delhi High Court Summons Priya Sachdev, 22 Others In Mother’s Trust Case

LATEST NEWS

PAK vs AUS 1st T20I: Babar Azam’s Lean Patch Continues As He Gets Dismissed For 24 Off 20

Padma Shri Brahmeshanand Swamiji at WEF 2026: A Powerful Moral Voice

Afghan Woman’s Viral Ordeal After Taliban Ban Bars Male Doctors, With No Female Medics Available As Crisis Against Women Deepens

Australian Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thrashes Elina Svitolina to Reach Fourth Straight Final At Melbourne Park

WATCH Video: Jose Mourinho’s Masterclass Helps Benfica Stun Real Madrid In Champions League, Orders Goalkeeper To…

Economic Survey 2026: Strong Exports, FDI, and Digital Investments Keep India’s External Sector Robust Amid Global Uncertainty

Was Arijit Singh Forced To Sing In Border 2, And Is This The Reason Behind His Abrupt Retirement From Playback Singing At 38? Here’s The Shocking Truth

What Is The Ibrahim Ali Khan Connection Amid Orry Vs Sara Ali Khan Feud And What Role Did Amrita Singh Singh Play Amid The Public Fallout? Full Timeline Explained

Who Is Mayur Patel? Kannada Actor and Bigg Boss Fame Lands in Trouble After Drunk-Driving Crash That Smashed Multiple Cars in Bengaluru

From IT to Fintech, India’s Services Sector In Spotlight As It Anchors Growth Amid Global Uncertainty: Economic Survey 2026

‘Artificial Ghee Supplied…’: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Laddu Ghee Found Adulterated With Palm Oil, SIT Chargesheet Names 36 Accused, Exposes Hawala Link

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Artificial Ghee Supplied…’: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Laddu Ghee Found Adulterated With Palm Oil, SIT Chargesheet Names 36 Accused, Exposes Hawala Link

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Artificial Ghee Supplied…’: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Laddu Ghee Found Adulterated With Palm Oil, SIT Chargesheet Names 36 Accused, Exposes Hawala Link
‘Artificial Ghee Supplied…’: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Laddu Ghee Found Adulterated With Palm Oil, SIT Chargesheet Names 36 Accused, Exposes Hawala Link
‘Artificial Ghee Supplied…’: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Laddu Ghee Found Adulterated With Palm Oil, SIT Chargesheet Names 36 Accused, Exposes Hawala Link
‘Artificial Ghee Supplied…’: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Laddu Ghee Found Adulterated With Palm Oil, SIT Chargesheet Names 36 Accused, Exposes Hawala Link

QUICK LINKS