‘Artificial Ghee Supplied…’: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Laddu Ghee Found Adulterated With Palm Oil, SIT Chargesheet Names 36 Accused, Exposes Hawala Link

Tirupati laddu adulteration case: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has filed its final chargesheet in the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) laddu ghee adulteration case, revealing that the ghee used in the sacred prasdam was heavily adulterated with vegetable oils, primarily palm oil.

Citing laboratory findings by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), the SIT said the supplied ghee was “artificial” in nature, named 36 accused in the case, and exposed a hawala-linked money trail used to fund and sustain the adulteration network.

The SIT in its report cited the findings of the National Dairy Development Board’s Centre for Analysis and Learning in Livestock and Food (NDDB-CALF), Anand, and its report dated March 27, 2025, has also been submitted as part of the investigation.

What Did Lab Tests Reveal About Ghee?

The SIT chargesheet stated that Uttarakhand-based Bhole Baba Dairy, in collusion with certain TTD staff members, supplied adulterated ghee for use in laddu preparation.

Laboratory analysis conducted by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) found that the milk fat content in all four ghee samples was almost absent, with several key parameters of pure cow ghee failing to meet mandated quality standards.

The report further noted that the presence of animal fat, such as tallow or lard, was extremely minimal. While traces of fish oil indicator- Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) were detected, they were below measurable limits, effectively ruling out the use of fish oil.

The findings concluded that the ghee largely comprised vegetable oils and plant-based fats, with a very low likelihood of any animal fat content.

Who Are Accused in Artifical Ghee Supply?

The SIT charge sheet has named 36 individuals and detailed a carefully planned conspiracy to produce and distribute artificial ghee. Investigators allege that promoters of Uttarakhand-based Bhole Baba Dairy, Pomil Jain and Vipin Jain, spearheaded the operation by using trusted associates to manufacture adulterated ghee, which was then routed to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams through a network of intermediary firms.

How Did Hawala Money Trail Operate?

Investigators said a key aspect of the probe centres on the use of illegal hawala channels to finance and sustain the adulterated ghee supply chain. According ot the SIT, directors of Bhole Baba Organic Dairy Milk Pvt. Ltd. allegedly worked with intermediaries to route adulterated ghee to the Tirumala Devasthanams through Sri Vyshnavi Dairy Specialities Pvt. Ltd.

In exchange, they reportedly received Rs 12.25 crore in cash via hawala from Vijayawada-based agent Bharat Bhai Thakur and another Rs 7.31 crore from Chennai-based hawala operator Madaram Dewasi.

The probe agency said these cash transactions, carried out between 2023 and 2024 on behalf of Pomil Jain, were designed to bypass formal banking systems and conceal proceeds from food adulteration, amounting to large-scale money laundering. The investigation further revealed that the supply of adulterated ghee extended beyond TTD.

During 2022–23, over 1.12 lakh kg was supplied to agencies in Tirupati, while more than 11.3 lakh kg was distributed to temples across Andhra Pradesh between May 2021 and September 2024 through dealer networks.

Evidence of similar supplies to temples in Maharashtra has also been found, with inquiries into the full inter-state network and financial routing still underway.

