Home > India > How Supriya Sule Put Political Differences Aside To Support Sister-In-Law Sunetra Pawar After Ajit Pawar's Tragic Death In A Plane Crash

How Supriya Sule Put Political Differences Aside To Support Sister-In-Law Sunetra Pawar After Ajit Pawar’s Tragic Death In A Plane Crash

Supriya Sule and Sunetra Pawar were seen breaking down in tears after meeting family members in Baramati following Ajit Pawar’s tragic death in a plane crash.

Sunetra Pawar with late husband Ajit Pawar and Supriya Sule (IMAGE: X)
Sunetra Pawar with late husband Ajit Pawar and Supriya Sule (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: January 29, 2026 17:31:42 IST

How Supriya Sule Put Political Differences Aside To Support Sister-In-Law Sunetra Pawar After Ajit Pawar’s Tragic Death In A Plane Crash

Supriya Sule, the MP of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), (Sharad Pawar) and Sunetra Pawar, the wife of Maharashtra deputy chief minister, cried hysterically when they came to see the other family members following the tragic plane accident of Ajit Pawar.

Supriya Sule stands united despite political differences 

The clip showed Supriya Sule and Sunetra Pawar encountering the rest of the family upon their arrival at Baramati, following the national capital, and being overwhelmed with emotion. 

Sharad Pawar was travelling to Baramati on January 28. The accident that took Ajit Pawar and four other people, including pilots and one of the flight attendants, happened when their chartered plane, which had difficulties landing, crashed at the Baramati airport.

Supriya Sule, in response, posted one word on the WhatsApp status, which she alters as ‘devastated,’ following the news of the death of Ajit Pawar.

Ajit Pawar (66) was a nephew of long-time politician and NCP leader Sharad Pawar, and the cousin of a Lok Sabha MP, Supriya Sule. He is a father to two sons who are Parth and Jay and a wife who is a member of the Rajya Sabha.

He served as the longest-serving deputy chief minister of Maharashtra in non-consecutive terms, having served six times in different governments. He worked in the cabinets headed by Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde.

Supriya Sule breaks down 

At Ajit Pawar’s funeral, Supriya Sule stepped up for her sister-in-law, Sunetra Pawar. The two women stood side by side, brushing politics aside just family, leaning on each other in a raw, public moment.

Baramati was packed. Supporters cried out, “Ajit dada amar rahe,” and for a second, all the political drama faded. On stage, you saw a grieving wife and her sister-in-law shielding her from the glare.

Sunetra tried to hold herself together, but it wasn’t easy. Supriya stayed close, steady, just there for her, showing everyone that family ties run deeper than party lines.

Later, Supriya walked with Sunetra and her sons, Jay and Parth, to the hospital to identify Ajit Pawar’s body. Sunetra moved slowly, crushed by the loss. Supriya matched her step, arm around her bhabhi, until she couldn’t keep it together herself and broke down at the hospital entrance.

Political split within the family

Of course, the Pawar family’s political split is no secret. Ajit Pawar left Sharad Pawar’s NCP to team up with the BJP in 2023. The Mahayuti alliance lost the Lok Sabha elections to the Mahagathbandhan, which included Sharad Pawar’s NCP. The split stirred up plenty of tension, but not today.

Things got even more tangled during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Ajit Pawar announced his wife, Sunetra, would run as Mahayuti’s candidate against Supriya Sule. 

That move set off all kinds of rumours about rifts in the family, especially in their Baramati stronghold. In the end, Supriya won and not by a small margin, either. She beat Sunetra by more than 1.5 lakh votes.

What Ajit Pawar said in 2024

In 2024, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar, admitted that he had made a mistake by opposing his own cousin, Supriya Sule, with his wife Sunetra Pawar in the recent Lok Sabha elections, in the Baramati constituency in Pune.

In addressing a Marathi news channel in a state-wide event, the Jan Samman Yatra, Pawar remarked, One should not put politics in the home.

In a similar bid as his mass outreach programme before the state assembly polls, the deputy CM has been marketing the government Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana, which offers a financial support of one and a half thousand rupees per month to women.

In the Lok Sabha elections, Sunetra Pawar ran unsuccessfully against the sitting NCP (SP)MP Supriya Sule, the daughter of the uncle of Sharad Pawar, as the Congress candidate. Later, Sunetra Pawar was elected to the Rajya Sabha.

ALSO READ: Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: New CCTV Footage Shows Aircraft Tilting Left, Losing Balance Mid-Air Before Landing Attempt in Baramati

First published on: Jan 29, 2026 5:31 PM IST
How Supriya Sule Put Political Differences Aside To Support Sister-In-Law Sunetra Pawar After Ajit Pawar’s Tragic Death In A Plane Crash

QUICK LINKS